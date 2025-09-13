Utah student accused in Charlie Kirk shooting to face formal charges next week

Charlie Kirk (Image via Getty)

According to the latest updates on September 13, 2025, a 22-year-old man in Utah, Tyler Robinson, is expected to be formally charged for the shooting of Charlie Kirk, a conservative activist.

The shooting occurred on September 10 when Kirk was speaking at a public Q&A session at Utah Valley University. According to reports from witnesses, he was answering a question when a bullet hit him in the neck. He died shortly thereafter.

Police recovered what they believe to be the rifle used in the shooting: a bolt-action rifle. Police released security camera video which showed a suspect wearing dark-colored clothing and sunglasses.

After a lengthy manhunt, police identified Robinson after his family and a friend tipped off police regarding a possible suspect. Utah Governor Spencer Cox confirmed the arrest and thanked the family for assisting law enforcement.

Robinson is being held without bail and the prosecution unit is expected to charge him with aggravated murder and other charges next week.

This case has prompted a national response as leaders condemned political violence and compared the killing to prior political assassinations that had occurred in the United States.

Charges and responses

Robinson is expected to face formal charges of aggravated murder, firing a gun that caused serious injury, and obstruction of justice. Under Utah law, aggravated murder is one of the most serious crimes and can bring either life in prison or the death penalty.

Officials said the charging papers will be ready early next week.

Many public figures have reacted. Governor Spencer Cox called the event “watershed in American history.” President Donald Trump and others said political violence must be condemned and justice must be done.

Charlie Kirk’s widow, Erika Kirk, also spoke publicly. She described her tears as a “battle cry” and asked supporters to continue her husband’s work.

Police and state officials praised Robinson’s relatives for giving key information that helped lead to his arrest. Investigators also said digital activity from Robinson’s accounts and bullet casings with engraved messages were important in building the case. National media continues to cover the story as prosecutors prepare to bring the charges to court.

