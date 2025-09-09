Today’s Final Jeopardy Answer, September 9, 2025, Tuesday

Today's Jeopardy Answer © Jeopardy

Jeopardy! season 42 aired the second episode on September 9, 2025. Today's contestants on the episode include Ian Morrison, Stacy Shelly, and Jonathan Hugendubler.

Jeopardy! fans got to enjoy another round of trivia in tonight's episode with challenging questions. There were some very good players in the contestant pool, all of whom wanted to win.

Merv Griffin's Jeopardy! debuted on March 30, 1964. The show changed quiz formats by presenting answers first and having contestants ask "What is..." or "Who is..." Jeopardy! has won 45 Emmys and is one of the most popular game shows.

Ken Jennings and Mayim Bialik became permanent rotating hosts after Alex Trebek, who hosted the show from 1984 to 2020. Adaptations in various countries show Jeopardy!'s global appeal. By 2025, it had aired over 9,000 episodes and had devoted fans due to its intellectual challenge.

Jeopardy! Episode Highlights – September 9, 2025, Tuesday

Jeopardy Round

The first round of Jeopardy has six different categories, such as history and pop culture. A lot of competition goes on throughout this season because everyone wants to win. The buzzer system keeps everyone on their toes. At the end of the Jeopardy round, the person with the most points would always move on to the Double Jeopardy round.

Double Jeopardy Round

In the Double Jeopardy round, the risks are higher and the pressure is on. The contestants have to answer harder questions, especially in categories like "World Geography" and "Literary Works." This round made the Final Jeopardy even more exciting showdown.

Final Jeopardy Round

The Final Jeopardy clue, posed in the category of "Classic Rock & Classic Films," was as follows:



"In 1976 Groucho Marx sent this band a telegram congratulating them on their “sage choice” in album titles"

The correct response to the clue was, "Who is Queen?"

Queen's 1975 and 1976 albums A Night at the Opera and A Day at the Races inspired this clue. The albums' titles matched Marx Brothers films. The witty Groucho Marx wrote Queen a telegram praising their “sage choice” in album titles. This made the band friends with Groucho, and in 1977, Queen met him in Los Angeles and gave him a gold record.

Looking into Jeopardy! Contestants

Ian Morrison

Ian Morrison, an airline ramp agent from Aurora, Colorado, brought his sharp mind and competitive edge to Jeopardy! today. Despite his background in aviation, Morrison demonstrated excellent general knowledge and a calm demeanor throughout the game. His strategy of taking risks on higher-value clues paid off at times, but he found himself trailing behind in the final round. Morrison's performance on the show will show how much he can hold his own in a high-pressure environment.

Stacy Shelly

The second contestant on the show is an attorney from Rockford, Illinois, Stacy Shelly. Stacy competed throughout the rounds with her quick buzzes and analytical thinking. Shelly's logical approach to trivia questions showed her legal expertise.

Jonathan Hugendubler

Jonathan Hugendubler, a trivia host and part-time professor from Baltimore, Maryland, was the defending champion with a total of $63,601. The comeback by Hugendubler today was especially impressive in the Double Jeopardy round, where he used a True Daily Double to win a lot of money.

Tonight's episode of Jeopardy! can be streamed later it on Hulu, Peacock, and Crave.