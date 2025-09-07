Toby Littlewood calls The Great British Baking Show tent “daunting but inspiring”

Toby from The Great British Baking Show (Image via Channel4)

The Great British Baking Show returned to Channel 4 on Tuesday, September 2, 2025, with twelve bakers entering the well-known white tent. One of them was Toby Littlewood from Warwick, who said his first thought when he saw the tent was that it was “really daunting.”

In an interview with BBC News on the same day, Toby also said the experience was “inspiring” because it gave him the chance to test himself in a new place.

Toby works at a fitness start-up and has been baking since he was a child. He said his grandmother, who baked often, first got him interested.

Later, he learned more by trying things out in the kitchen after school, making food from whatever was at home.

As the new season of The Great British Baking Show begins, the bakers face “cake week,” with challenges such as Swiss rolls and fondant fancies.

Toby said the decision to apply came around his 30th birthday, when he wanted to do “something interesting.”

He added that family and friends encouraged him to try for years.

“People around me say that I should do something like this,” he explained. “This year, I just went for it.”

The Great British Baking Show contestant Toby explains early influences and first steps into baking

Toby described his early connection to baking as a family activity. He recalled watching his grandmother bake and learning from her skills.

“I got into baking after spending time around my nan, who bakes a lot,” he said.

This early exposure set the foundation for his own baking habits, which grew over time.

School years gave him another opportunity to explore cooking.

“Coming home from school and being hungry and trying to rustle something up with things that we had in the cupboards,” he explained.

Those experiences encouraged him to try different combinations, which helped him understand ingredients and techniques more naturally.

Toby said these small experiments led to a broader interest in baking as he grew older.

He explained that his approach was practical at first, but it gradually developed into something more.

His consistent interest and practice gave him the confidence to eventually apply for The Great British Baking Show.

For Toby, entering the tent represents the next step in a process that began years ago at home.

Deciding to apply and first impressions of The Great British Baking Show tent

Toby explained that his decision to apply came as he approached a personal milestone.

“I had decided I wanted to do something interesting around the time of my 30th birthday,” he said.

That decision gave him the motivation to finally submit his application. He noted that encouragement from others also played a role.

“It’s just one of those things, you watch it every year and people around me say that I should do something like this,” he explained.

Once accepted, Toby joined eleven other bakers for the filming of the new season. He recalled his first impression of The Great British Baking Show set:

“Seeing the Bake Off tent was really daunting.”

At the same time, he said the tent gave him new chances to grow and learn. He called the experience “inspiring” because it let him test his skills under pressure.

When the season started with cake week, Toby took on his first technical challenge and showstopper bake. Looking back on the journey, he said, “This year, I just went for it.”

His story shows how his early baking, personal goals, and support from others led him to the competition.



Stay tuned for more updates.