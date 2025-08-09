“Time for him to retire” — The Young and the Restless fans split over Victor’s ongoing feuds amid calls for a generational shift

The Young and the Restless © CBS

The Young and the Restless fans are divided over Victor Newman’s recent behavior, with so many changes in focus and fresh storylines. His ongoing feuds, particularly with Kyle Abbott, have taken the entire focus, overshadowing other family dynamics. Fans of the show think it's stuck in a cycle of constant problems that aren't helping the story anymore.

The main reason for this breakup is that Victor keeps getting in the way of Kyle's relationship with his own granddaughter Claire. Victor's personal grudges have caused constant tension in the family, instead of bringing them together. His inability to move on from the past has made long-time viewers angry, even though they used to admire his leadership.





On August 9, 2025, on Young and Restless Canadian Day Ahead Recaps - Soaps Spoilers Facebook Page,

I'mPaula Pea commented,



It’s TIME, been TIME, for him to retire. Really retire.



Pamela Lynn Walton commented,

Agreed! Enough is enough!





A Y&R fan, Sue Van Cleave mentioned,

He can't quit, he'll probably die while still employed, like Mrs. C



Another A Y&R fan, Julie Schleinz Haggard commented,

Some people never grow up!

Judy Sharum commented,

Hes 84. Hes going to go out like kay did









Janice Young mentioned,

I so agree bullying is a crime and the writers keep promoting it on this show victor retire it is old and shameful



A Y&R fan, Barbara Messmer commented,

Agree. He's worn out his time. Needs to retire.



Cynthia Bryce Van Hecke stated,

Because he is and will be the main character until he retires.

The Young and the Restless shows Victor’s ongoing feuds

Victor Newman is a made-up person from the American CBS soap opera The Young and the Restless. Eric Braeden has played him since 1980. Victor was originally a guest character who was only supposed to be on the show for eight to 12 weeks.

Victor Newman's ongoing fights on The Young and the Restless have become an important part of the show, especially his intense and long-lasting fight with Kyle Abbott.

The fight started when Kyle started going out with Victor's granddaughter Claire. Victor didn't like the relationship from the start because he thought Kyle wasn't good enough for Claire.

Kyle tried to fix things with Victor and win his approval, but the Newman patriarch's position didn't change.

When the Newman family came back from France after Cole's death, Victor's anger became more clear. Victor was too focused on criticizing Kyle to take care of his family.

Victor was very angry when Claire chose to go see Kyle instead of spending time with her grandfather at the ranch.

Many viewers have complained that Victor's vendetta is too repetitive, and some have even said that the storyline has become old.

Fans have said that everyone in the Newman family seems to be careful around Victor because they don't want to make him mad. They say that this unhealthy behavior is making the family less cohesive.

There are hints that Claire may eventually cut ties with her grandfather, which would make things even worse between them. There's a chance that Victor could turn off more family members with his never-ending campaign against Kyle. Fans aren't sure if Victor will ever get over his grudge or if this fight will be what people remember him for on The Young and the Restless.

