"Those are from impacts" - Elon Musk comments on Harvard researcher’s theory about 3I/ATLAS being non-natural

Comet 3I/ATLAS (Image via NASA)

Elon Musk addressed a theory by Harvard astrophysicist Avi Loeb suggesting that the interstellar comet 3I/ATLAS might be a non-natural object in the solar system. While appearing on The Joe Rogan Experience, Musk stated,

"Those are from impacts - you definitely didn't want to be there at the time because anything would have been obliterated. But that's where the sources of nickel and cobalt are these days."

The Tesla and SpaceX CEO emphasized that the presence of nickel in the comet does not necessarily indicate an artificial origin, highlighting natural processes that produce nickel deposits on Earth following asteroid and comet impacts, according to UNILAD and NASA reports.

Elon Musk responds to Harvard theory on 3I/ATLAS origins

Discovery and observations of Comet 3I/ATLAS

Comet 3I/ATLAS was first reported on July 1, 2025, by the ATLAS survey telescope in Rio Hurtado, Chile, with pre-discovery observations dating back to June 14, 2025.

It is classified as an interstellar object due to its hyperbolic orbital path, confirming it originated outside the solar system.

NASA stated that 3I/ATLAS poses no threat to Earth, with its closest approach projected at about 1.8 astronomical units, approximately 170 million miles, or 270 million kilometers.

The comet is expected to reach perihelion on October 30, 2025, at roughly 1.4 astronomical units from the Sun, just inside the orbit of Mars.

During the interview, Musk discussed the composition of the comet, responding to Loeb’s claim that it might be artificial. Joe Rogan highlighted the presence of "nickel," suggesting it could only exist in industrial alloys. Musk replied,

"There are definitely comets and asteroids that are made primarily of nickel," emphasizing that such materials occur naturally from impact events.

Nickel-rich composition and impact origins

The upper limit of 3I/ATLAS’s nucleus size is estimated at 3.5 miles (5.6 kilometers), although it could be as small as 1,444 feet (440 meters), based on observations from NASA assets including the Hubble Space Telescope.

Hubble revealed a teardrop-shaped cocoon of dust surrounding the comet’s icy nucleus, which continues to be monitored as it moves along its hyperbolic trajectory, according to NASA.

Musk clarified the natural occurrence of nickel deposits, explaining that the places where nickel is mined on Earth come from asteroids or comets that impacted the planet, creating "nickel-rich meteorite" deposits. He added,

"It would be a very sort of heavy spaceship if you made it all out of nickel. Yeah, that's a heavy spaceship. It would like obliterate a continent type of thing - maybe worse."

These statements directly respond to Loeb’s assertion that 3I/ATLAS’s composition might indicate artificial construction.

Harvard researchers’ theory and public commentary

Avi Loeb, in statements reported by UNILAD and the New York Post, proposed that the interstellar object could be a probe sent by extraterrestrial life to observe Earth.

During the interview with Rogan, the astrophysicist explained that the comet is mostly nickel with very little iron, noting that on Earth, iron in this context only exists in "alloys."

Musk contrasted this by referencing natural nickel formation from celestial impacts.

The discussion highlighted differing interpretations of the comet’s composition, with Musk maintaining that current evidence supports a natural origin for the nickel-rich content.

The conversation also included Musk addressing broader claims of alien evidence, emphasizing that if he were aware of any such evidence, he would reveal it on Rogan’s show, further reinforcing that he does not attribute the comet’s features to artificial causes.

