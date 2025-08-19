This turning point changed everything for the Targaryens on House of the Dragon

Emma D'Arcy as Queen Rhaenyra Targaryen in HBO's fantasy drama series House of the Dragon.

The saga of House of the Dragon is one of ambition, betrayal, and the slow unraveling of a dynasty that once seemed invincible. As HBO’s acclaimed prequel to Game of Thrones, it explores the height of Targaryen power nearly 200 years before Daenerys Targaryen’s story. The series centers on Rhaenyra Targaryen, her lifelong rivalry with Alicent Hightower, and the bitter question of succession that divides not only a family but the entire realm. Among all the political maneuvers and personal betrayals, one moment stands out as the true turning point that changed everything for the Targaryens: the coronation of Rhaenyra Targaryen.

The turning point that leads to a brutal civil war between the Targaryens

In the fantasy drama series House of the Dragon, Rhaenyra is King Viserys I’s firstborn child, who is introduced to viewers as more interested in riding her dragon Syrax than in politics. But her father’s indecision over the line of succession and the lack of a male heir eventually placed her at the center of the political storm. Viserys formally names her the next heir and orders the lords across the realm to swear an oath of loyalty to her claim.

However, things change after Viserys remarries Alicent Hightower, who used to be Rhaenyra’s close friend. Their marriage was a part of a larger plot by Alicent’s father, Ser Otto Hightower, to put their bloodline in a position of power. Their friendship deteriorates further as Alicent bears sons, particularly Prince Aegon, whose claim many begin to favor simply because of his gender.

What starts as a personal fracture deepens into a political divide. Supporting Rhaenyra meant supporting not only her bloodright but also the radical idea that a woman could inherit the Iron Throne. Rhaenyra’s marriage to Laenor Velaryon, a political necessity despite his sexuality, produced three sons, widely rumored to be fathered by Harwin Strong. After Laenor’s presumed death, Rhaenyra scandalously marries her uncle, Prince Daemon Targaryen. This union both strengthens her claim and infuriates King Viserys, but also positions her as an even greater threat to Alicent and her children.

The tension escalates when King Viserys passes away while Rhaenyra is away at Dragonstone, leading to her being unaware of his death. Alicent and her allies, under the guidance of Ser Otto, decide to capitalize on the opportunity and swiftly crown Aegon II in King’s Landing, an act which Rhaenyra’s supporters consider to be nothing less than treason. While the king’s death should have led to her daughter’s rightful coronation, Ser Otto had other plans in his mind. In retaliation, she is crowned queen by her followers at Dragonstone, the moment that forever splits the Targaryens.

Rhaenyra’s coronation ignites what would be known as the Dance of the Dragons, a brutal civil war between the Targaryens. The Blacks clashed with the Greens in a conflict that consumed Westeros, in which dragons were used as weapons of mass destruction, devastating the land and reducing the Targaryens’ most powerful advantage. In her quest to rule, Rhaenyra went to dark places, yet her legacy endured. Her coronation, intended as the affirmation of her right to rule, instead became the spark that destroyed her family from within. It stands as one of the most pivotal events in House of the Dragon, changing the fate of Westeros forever.

What is House of the Dragon all about?

HBO’s House of the Dragon was created by George R. R. Martin and Ryan Condal, based on George’s Fire & Blood. The first season laid the groundwork, while the second season plunges deeper into the Dance of the Dragons, with each episode escalating the devastating conflict between the Blacks and Greens. The series has become one of HBO’s biggest hits since Game of Thrones.

The first two seasons of the prequel series are available to stream on HBO Max in the United States; however, interested viewers will require an appropriate subscription to access the catalog. Additionally, Amazon Video and Apple TV allow episodes to be purchased individually starting at $3.99/ episode, while Fandango At Home provides a similar service but at a slightly higher price of $4.99/episode.

The main cast of House of the Dragon features Matt Smith as Daemon Targaryen, Rhys Ifans as Ser Otto Hightower, Emma D’Arcy as Rhaenyra Targaryen, Olivia Cooke as Alicent Hightower, and Fabien Frankel as Ser Criston Cole. Paddy Considine’s performance as King Viserys in season one also received critical acclaim.

As the war unfolds, House of the Dragon offers an insight into ambition, gender, and power — and a reminder of how one fateful moment, Rhaenyra’s coronation, altered the destiny of House Targaryen and left scars on Westeros that would echo for generations.

