Matt Smith shares House of the Dragon Season 3 update as Condal responds to GRRM criticism

The Targaryens aren’t done with fire and blood just yet. As production pushes forward, House of the Dragon season 3 is moving closer to completion, bringing fans another step toward the most explosive chapters of the Dance of the Dragons. Recently, Matt Smith revealed where the show stands in its filming schedule, while showrunner Ryan Condal weighed in on George R.R. Martin’s concerns about the series’ pacing. Between teases of epic battle sequences and behind-the-scenes decisions shaping the prequel’s trajectory, Season 3 is already making headlines.

Matt Smith on House of the Dragon season 3 and Condal’s response to Martin

Appearing on the TODAY Show while promoting his new film Caught Stealing, Matt Smith confirmed that House of the Dragon season 3 is well into production. The actor, who plays Daemon Targaryen, explained that the team is in “month six of eight” of filming. He also estimated that about “35 days of shooting” remained before wrapping.

“We’re about to get to the real meat of, you know, the end of the series, really. It’s getting hectic. You know, there is a lot going on there. It’s tough, but we’re nearing the end,” said Smith.

Smith didn’t shy away from hinting at what fans can expect, either. In a previous interview with Entertainment Tonight, he had teased that the third season would dial up the spectacle:

“I think we’ve tried to be bigger and better this year. The scale of the show this year does feel a lot bigger and more epic… There’s a lot of blood and a lot of guts, I’ll say that.”

Olivia Cooke, who plays Alicent Hightower, echoed Smith’s remarks, describing the production as “massive” and full of “huge stunt work.” Together, the cast’s comments paint a picture of a season that aims to push the envelope in both scale and intensity.

But while filming updates have thrilled fans, George R.R. Martin’s critique of the adaptation has stirred discussion. The author previously argued that the Dance of the Dragons deserved “four full seasons of 10 episodes each” to properly cover the story.

In an interview with Variety, showrunner Ryan Condal explained that such a structure wasn’t likely given HBO’s framework.

“I haven’t had discussions with HBO about it. I would just anticipate the cadence of the show, from a dramatic storytelling perspective, will continue to be the same from Season 2 on,” said Condal.

Condal also acknowledged the demands of producing such an ambitious series:

“It’s just that the show is so complex that we’re really making multiple feature films every season. So I apologize for the wait.”

While it has been confirmed officially that House of the Dragon will end with its fourth season, Martin’s comments undermine the challenges of adapting such vast novels in depth. Condal defended the current framework for the series, emphasizing that every episode is crafted like a feature-length film, with complex sets, heavy stunt work, and long hours of visual effects editing. His reassurance suggests that while the upcoming season may not hit the 10-episode mark Martin envisioned, fans can still expect sweeping battles and emotionally charged storytelling.

Everything we know so far about House of the Dragon season 3

Based on Martin’s Fire & Blood, the prequel follows the downfall of House Targaryen as rival factions plunge Westeros into civil war. Alongside returning cast members Emma D’Arcy (Rhaenyra Targaryen), Ewan Mitchell (Aemond Targaryen), Rhys Ifans (Otto Hightower), and Olivia Cooke, new faces will join the fray. Annie Shapero is set to portray Alysanne “Black Aly” Blackwood, a fierce supporter of Rhaenyra who later marries Cregan Stark. Additional cast includes Joplin Sibtain as Ser Jon Roxton, Tom Cullen as Ser Luthor Largent, Barry Sloane as Ser Adrian Redfort, and James Norton as Ormund Hightower.

Production began in March 2025 and, according to Smith’s update, is on track to finish later this year. With post-production expected to take several months, House of the Dragon Season 3 is unlikely to premiere before 2026. As the war intensifies, the real question is who will rise from the ashes when the fire finally burns out.

Stay tuned with us for further updates.