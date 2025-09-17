"There's multiple issues" - The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Bronwyn comments on Lisa's lawsuits

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City (Image via Bravo TV)

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City season 6 premiere episode is finally upon us, and viewers get a little sneak peek of the season 6 premiere. As the ladies seemingly enjoy an outdoor lunch, they soon address Lisa Barlow’s absence.

However, Lisa was missing. Angie soon chimed in and said that she thinks the bigger thing that is weird here is that Lisa did not join their trip.

Heather Gay soon added in her confessional that when someone plans a girls’ trip, one has to go, and when one does not, it will surely make a statement. As the press release for the new season states, "friendships are always on thin ice, and tensions between the women are hotter than ever" amid "plenty of drama, camp, and hijinks.”

As the women sit together and talk about Lisa Barlow's alleged lawsuits, Bronwyn Newport says,

"There's multiple issues"

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City season 6: Allegations pile up against Lisa Barlow

The whole group of women started to address Lisa’s absence from the trio, while Whitney finally talks about some of the “crazy accusations” made by some unnamed people about Lisa.

“Well, she hasn't shared anything with me, but I mean, I read what's online and I think that there's a lot out there.”

Bronwyn Newport further explains her side of the story in the confessional video.

“It's interesting timing for Lisa to be too busy to go on a free girls' trip. I mean, maybe she's too busy reading about herself in the press. With all of her lawsuits, it's just very convenient timing for Lisa's schedule to be maxed out."

However, it seems like Lisa Barlow has her own reasons to skip the trip, and she is seemingly confiding in Angie in a call about the real reason she is not interested in going on the trip. Lisa says,

“I don’t want to spend the night with Bronwyn,” Lisa stated on the FaceTime call. “She’s a pathological liar. She can’t tell the truth to save her life. It’s disgusting. It’s a big deal. I think what people forget is I have a very full life, because I keep it kinda private. And like, I’m not gonna drop names, but I’ll be with Ben and Blake."

Bronwyn Newport gets into a heated discussion in RHOSLC’s season 6 premiere

While the whole group discuss Lisa Barlow’s absence from the girls' trip, the season 6 trailer shows Bronwyn Newport getting into a heated argument with Lisa.

Newport soon snaps back and says,

“You should go to work and pay off those f*****g lawsuits.”

For Lisa Barlow, not only are her friendships with fellow castmates being tested, but it seems like she will also be navigating some “cracks in her marriage with John Barlow”.

As she is seen telling her husband of 25 years,

“I feel like we’re on different pages,”

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Season 6 premiered on September 16 at 8/7c on Bravo.

Viewers can stream the episodes on Hayu in the UK and Ireland. Stay tuned for more updates.