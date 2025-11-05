Selling Sunset reunion led to some of the biggest revelations. Details explored

Selling Sunset (Image via Netflix)

Selling Sunset season 9 reunion addressed some of the most heated arguments and fallout between the leading cast members of the show. While host Tan France tried to resolve these issues and looked into the situation so that these ladies could make amends, it seems like these arguments gave way to some big revelations of the season.

Nicole was asked why she mentioned Chrishell’s late parents in the argument that happened between the two. Nicole said that she was accused of drug use again, and she was just showing that there is a proven record of projection. While Amanza called her comment “ disgusting”, Mary came in Nicole’s support. When Nicole was asked to apologise, she said,

“You are trying to accuse me of having certain malicious intentions.”

Selling Sunset season 9: What happened between Blake Davis and Chrishell Stause

Chrishell Stause had accused Emma Hernan’s boyfriend, Blake Davis, as she took to social media after filming was wrapped and accused Blake of “using a racial slur and mocking pronouns.” Emma soon came to Blake’s defence as she said Blake was just trying to relate to Chrishell. Chrishell Stause responded by saying,

“I am frustrated because I have gotten no accountability from her. I am sorry I put it on social media. What he said, I am sorry I repeated it on social media. I was extremely disappointed that you would still date someone with those views for a year and a half.”

Chrishell Stause even claimed that a lot of her issues with Blake were not covered on the show. Mary Bonnet got involved in the feud as she stated that Chrishell exposed something private about Emma's personal life that she had told her in confidence. Mary said,

'If you were that worried and you said how scared you are for her then why are you abandoning her?”

What happened between Chelsea Lazkani and Mary Bonnet

Mary Bonnet and Chelsea Lazkani got into an argument after Mary took a dig at Chelsea being a single mother. Chelsea later made a huge revelation about her personal life, saying,

"I don't receive any support at all. None,” she noted. “Since the day I filed for divorce, every single dollar that takes care of my household, my life and my kids [is mine].”

As the reunion wrapped up with show host Tan asking Mary if she is still going to see a resolution after being at odds with Chelsea all season, to which she replied,

“I don’t think that the dynamic in the office is healthy,” Mary said. “I think there is a lot of conflict. It’s distracting for productivity. It is Jason and Brett’s call at the end of the day.”

Stay tuned for more updates.