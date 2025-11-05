Selling Sunset star Nicole Young denies drug problem amid alleged firing over Chrishell Stause remark

Nicole Young from Selling Sunset (Image via Instagram/@itsnicoleyoung)

Nicole Young, a cast member on Netflix’s Selling Sunset, has denied ever having a drug problem amid reports linking her alleged firing to remarks made to co-star Chrishell Stause.

The dispute reportedly occurred during the show’s Friendsgiving episode, where tensions between Young and other cast members, including Amanza Smith, surfaced on camera.

Following the incident, questions arose about Young’s employment status at The Oppenheim Group and her future on the series.

Young has addressed the situation publicly, clarifying details about her work, her interactions with co-stars, and her ongoing professional plans while responding to the claims made on and off set.

Nicole Young addresses allegations and employment status amid Selling Sunset controversy

Clarification on substance use allegations

According to DailyMail, Young spoke to TMZ about the claims made by Stause and Smith regarding drug use. She denied ever having a substance abuse problem and stated that her co-stars were aware of this.

The dispute during the Friendsgiving meal escalated when Young referenced Stause’s deceased parents, who had previously faced addiction issues.

Young described her remarks as an attempt to respond to accusations and maintain clarity regarding her personal conduct.

The incident drew attention online and sparked discussions about the dynamics among the cast members of Selling Sunset.

Employment status at The Oppenheim Group

Following the controversy, Young addressed reports of her dismissal from The Oppenheim Group. During an Instagram Q&A on October 31, she stated, according to US Weekly,

"I still work at The Oppenheim Group. Getting ‘fired’ was just a dramatic story line."

She explained that she was not aware of how her filming pause would be presented, saying she was not "privy" to the situation until she saw the episode where the cast was informed of her status.

Young also confirmed to Us Weekly in January that she had not been formally removed from the cast but that her filming schedule was paused to avoid contentious on-set situations.

On-set dynamics and interactions

Young described the atmosphere during the Friendsgiving episode as tense, noting that the arrival of Stause and Emma Hernan affected the group’s dynamic, explaining that their presence brought a "dark cloud" that changed the vibe immediately, according to DailyMail.

Young also addressed workplace concerns, explaining that she observed a "clear and blatant favoritism" within the group, referencing differences in how staff members were treated. She added,

"That stems from allowing one person in the group to have a significantly more power, and that results in some pretty infuriating double standards."

Portrayal on the show and plans

Young commented on her depiction in the latest season, explaining that she believes her independence contributed to her being labeled as a "villain" on the show, according to DailyMail​​​​​.

She suggested that cast members who stand alone are often portrayed in this way.

Regarding Stause’s remarks about leaving the show, Young indicated that she did not place significance on those statements, expressing that they may not carry much weight anymore.

In an interview with Netflix’s Tudum, Young stated she did not regret her actions, adding,

"I’m proud of how I stood my ground, and I’m proud of how I hope things will come across. At least I can walk away with my head held high."

Young also discussed her plans to manage real estate portfolios in both Los Angeles and Nashville.

She emphasized that Selling Sunset is a professional opportunity separate from her personal life, explaining to US Weekly that the show has been a significant experience but is not her "identity."

She added that she maintains a life outside of the series and that her real-world life and personality cannot be edited or misconstrued to portray her negatively for a produced storyline.

