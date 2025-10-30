Heather Rae El Moussa makes a cameo in Selling Sunset season 9 after leaving the show years ago

Heather Rae El Moussa (Image Via Getty)

On October 29, 2025, the latest season of Selling Sunset hit Netflix. Among familiar faces and luxury listings, something special happened, the longtime agent Heather Rae El Moussa made a surprise cameo, marking her return to the show after stepping away.

At present, Heather, who is 38, is previously associated with the Oppenheim Group and earned a reputation for her skilful selling and vibrant character.

She is seen only for a moment in Episode 5, during a donation drive organized at the Orange County Oppenheim office.

The agents collect baby items and other necessities for the people affected by the wildfires in Los Angeles.

An agent points out that a truck full of baby products is from Heather and her husband, Tarek El Moussa, thus indirectly indicating that Heather had stealthily entered the scene again.

Heather then greets everyone with a big smile.

Her friend, cast member Bre Tiesi, immediately runs over and hugs her tightly.

Heather jokes she's “here to save” Bre, a playful nod to the season’s drama between agents.

The two then run off to have a more private discussion about what’s going on at the office.

Referring to the donation drive, Heather first says,



“This is so awesome. I’m like, I’m not having another baby any time soon.”



Heather is mom to son Tristan, whom she shares with Tarek.

She is also the stepmother of Tarek's older children, his daughter Taylor, who is now 15 and son Brayden who is 10, from his first marriage to Christina Haack.

She even asks, "Where's Chrishell Stause?" She is referring to Chrishell, her former colleague and show friend.

That single instance of reconnection created a lot of buzz among the fans who have been missing Heather's presence in the plot.

Her return, although brief, is still significant, and it indicates that she continues to be a part of Selling Sunset despite not being a main cast member in the past few seasons.

What the cameo suggests in Selling Sunset Season 9







Her wink is not just a friendly wave but a hint at potential larger moves.

She was with the cast since the premiere but stopped after Season 6 doing just a little turn in Season 7.

She missed the whole Season 8.

Now her unexpected cameo in Season 9 hints that she might be around or at least willing to try her luck with the real-estate drama again.

It also gave fans a fresh angle on where relationships among the cast stand.

At the donation event, Heather and Bre laugh and chat, while Bre mentions she doesn’t talk with many of the agents anymore, showing how strained things are.

Heather then asks who Bre is still on good terms with; Bre names several, including Mary Bonnet, Amanza Smith and Alanna Gold, but not everyone.

That moment underlines how alliances have shifted at the brokerage.

Meanwhile, Heather shared publicly that filming the show had taken a toll.

She called, leaving a “blessing” because the schedule was unpredictable and the drama was heavy.

Her family life now seems more peaceful, and she stars alongside Tarek in their own series on another network.

With this cameo, she is reminding the audience that she is still in that world and maybe it is the beginning of more.

The series gets a touch of nostalgia and a reminder that previous actors are still relevant.

The fans will keep an eye on Heather's appearance and if her comeback means more modifications at the Oppenheim Group.

Stay tuned for more updates.