What is Selling Sunset alum Amanza Smith’s newfound passion?

Amanza Smith ( Image via Instagram/@amanzasmith)

The Selling Sunset alum Amanza Smith seems to have discovered her newfound passion in art. As per The Tab, Amanza had her creative awakening when she picked up art as a hobby at the end of 2023. While discussing her newfound love, the television personality wrote on Instagram that what started as a mere hobby soon became a form of therapy to heal her mind, and it has now taken her on a very positive journey.

One of Amanza's paintings was displayed at the Mash Gallery in West Hollywood for an exhibition in 2024. More pieces have been displayed at Artful Alchemy and Dazzling Glamor of Creative Pursuit exhibits. In an interview with Majorca Daily Bulletin, Amanza said her passion for art started at a very young age, saying,

“I’ve always been very crafty, the DIY girl. Starring in and filming Selling Sunset is full on, so now I relax by painting."

Selling Sunset alum Amanza Smith reveals what led to her artistic awakening

The Selling Sunset alum has revealed that she has always been very creative in the arts since she was very young.

"I’ve always been very crafty, the DIY girl, doing things with my hands. But I didn’t have a lot of money growing up so I got really creative with trying to make anything look beautiful out of little means."

In an interview with Majorca Daily Bulletin, Amanza Smith recalled how one incident led to her artistic awakening, which eventually led to her newfound passion.

"A couple of summers ago, I was given between 24 and 48 hours to live at one point, and I started painting because I really couldn’t do much else. I was pretty handicapped and could only use my right arm, so I began to paint and I found it really therapeutic. Then somebody discovered me on Instagram." "She asked me to be part of an exhibition in Los Angeles and I was one of about 14 artists in the exhibition. I sold my first painting for 18,000 dollars and I thought that I’d made it; that was a year ago February."

Amanza Smith makes a shocking confession about Nicole Young

Selling Sunset alum Amanza Smith recently made a shocking confession relating to Nicole Young’s alleged substance abuse during season 9. As Smith tells Nicole,

“You used to do drugs. Who cares?”

Nicole, however, soon fired back that she only liked “weed edibles” in the past. However, Amanda was not quite convinced and soon denied Nicole’s version of events, further revealing more while looking at the camera, saying,

“You used to do drugs, you almost OD’d and then stopped,” she added. “It’s Los Angeles. Everybody has done cocaine. She used to do blow. I’ve done it with her. I’ll say it. We were young and we did it.”

This allegation surfaced when Chrishell Stause accused Nicole Young of acting "cracked out while claiming Nicole was on drugs. Nicole responded by saying that she is not going to be accused of being a crackhead by someone who has nothing else to throw at her.

