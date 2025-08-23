"There are boundaries now" - Love Is Blind: UK alum Benaiah comments on Javen's interaction with Sophie

Javen from Love Is Blind: UK (Image via Tudum by Netflix)

Love Is Blind: UK Season 1 stars Benaiah and Freddie released a new episode of their podcast, Beyond The Pod, on August 23, 2025.

In the episode, they reacted to all the drama that unfolded in episodes 5-8 of Love Is Blind: UK Season 2.

In one segment of the video, the duo shared their thoughts on Javen's flirtatious interaction with Sophie in episode 7 and how it affected his partner, Katisha.

For Benaiah, Javen's attitude toward Sophie, especially in the presence of his fiancée, was unacceptable.

"For me, like, respect is, like, quite a big thing. There are boundaries now, and you don't really do that. You don't put yourself in that situation," Benaiah remarked.

Freddie chimed in, saying the conversation was "too much" and "unfair" for Katisha.

The duo further noted that Javen's "mannerisms" made it obvious that he was physically attracted to Sophie.

According to them, his interest became evident when he and Sophie discussed their connection from the pods and acted "naughty" with each other.

Love Is Blind: UK stars Freddie and Benaiah slam Javen for not being there for Katisha when she needed him

The mixer, which took place in episode 7 of Love Is Blind: UK, weighed heavily on Katisha.

She watched Javen grow closer to Sophie and was displeased with the direction in which things were heading.

Thus, after returning home, she confronted Javen, hoping to gain some clarity.

However, the conversation left her feeling more confused. Instead of consoling Katisha, Javen took off to attend another party with the cast members of Love Is Blind: UK.

Freddie and Benaiah criticized Javen for leaving Katisha alone when she needed him the most.

"He could see she was upset. You just gotta comfort her. And okay, you might want to go out, but now is not the time," Freddie said.

He called Javen's treatment of Katisha "harsh," while Benaiah stated that it was not something a partner should be doing in a crisis.

They then addressed Megan's allegation that Javen had taken Sophie into a closed photo booth at a second mixer where Katisha was not present.

Although Javen denied it, Freddie believed otherwise.

"I don't know, I think there's truth in it. I think there's truth in it. I think he was flirting, definitely," he opined.

The Love Is Blind: UK star believed Javen had been "inappropriate," even though the allegations were still speculative.

Benaiah chimed in, saying that if Javen had carried on the "same trend," the same behavior that he displayed at the first mixer, Megan's claims would not be too far off.

"Going into a photo booth. Why would you do that?" he wondered.

In episode 8 of Love Is Blind: UK, Megan and Javen had a heated confrontation about Javen taking Sophie into a curtained photo booth.

Freddie, who knew which bar they had been to, visited the place and revealed that the photo booth had no curtain.

As a result, they wondered how Megan and Kieran stated that they saw a curtain.

Regardless, they felt Katisha was right to leave the experiment because Javen was not ready for marriage.

Moreover, they disliked how "upset and sad" he made Katisha feel throughout the experience.

In another segment, Freddie went on to say that Megan did the right thing by informing Katisha of Javen's actions.

However, at the same time, he wondered if Megan's story about Javen was exaggerated.

Benaiah concluded by saying that the "silver lining" in the chaos was that Katisha and Javen's breakup occurred early and not on their wedding day.

Stay tuned for more updates.