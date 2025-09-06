The Young and the Restless weekly update (September 1 to 5, 2025): Nate ends things with Audra, Kyle surprises Claire, and Cane’s risky deal

The Young and the Restless © CBS

The Young and the Restless episodes from September 1 to 5, 2025, showed several characters mixing heartbreak, bold decisions, and hidden motives. The soap opera aired its new episodes daily on CBS, with streaming available on Paramount+ for fans who missed the live broadcast.

Across the week, Nate walked away from Audra after learning of her secret deal with Victor. Kyle stunned Claire with a marriage proposal after a turbulent time. Meanwhile, Cane pushed ahead with a dangerous deal that could change everything.

The Young and the Restless: Everything that happened from September 1 to 5, 2025

Nate walks out on Audra

Nate discovered that Audra had secretly agreed to Victor’s demand that she seduce Kyle in exchange for support for Vibrante. Shocked and disappointed, Nate refused to forgive her actions. He ended their relationship on the spot and later confided in Victoria about the betrayal. Audra’s attempt to explain her reasoning fell flat as Nate made it clear that trust had been broken. The split left Audra without Nate’s support, and it set her up against multiple forces in Genoa City. Her decisions also drew suspicion from others, with Claire and Holden questioning her past and motives. The fallout of Nate’s exit not only damaged their relationship but also placed Audra in an increasingly isolated position.

Kyle’s unexpected proposal to Claire

Kyle planned a romantic evening for Claire as a way to show his love for her. He had already lied to Audra. Kyle got down on one knee and asked Claire to marry him. Claire was shocked. She thought that the proposal was an attempt to hide the lies he had told before. Kyle said he meant what he said, but Claire wasn't sure and told him she needed more time to think about it.

After that, she ran into Holden and asked him to join her for drinks. Claire still had doubts about Kyle, and she became more interested in Holden's past with Audra as they talked. Instead of bringing them together, the proposal made Claire wonder what Kyle was really up to. On the other hand, Kyle thought about how to get Audra out of their lives for good.

Cane’s dangerous move against Victor

Victor asked Cane about his work on artificial intelligence software that could break into companies and cause chaos. Cane didn't believe Victor's claims, but Victor quickly got Victoria, Nick, and Adam involved and they started talking about how they could use the software to their benefit. Later, Cane asked Michael to join his team as a fixer and made him a very good offer.

Michael thought about working for both sides and told Victor that he could work for Cane while keeping them both informed. Cane got even more furious when Phyllis kept asking questions, so he told her to stay out of his personal life. Lily also put pressure on Cane. She told him that being honest was the only way to win back her trust. Even though these people warned Cane, he seemed determined to keep pushing his agenda. For the choices he made, he was at odds with the Newman family, which made people wonder about his future.

Viewers can watch the full episodes of The Young and the Restless from September 1 to 5, 2025, on CBS or stream them anytime on Paramount+.

