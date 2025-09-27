The Young and the Restless weekly preview sees Sally sending an SOS, Sharon receiving a warning, and two marriages hanging in the balance

Sally, Sharon and Mariah from The Young and the Restless

An attempt at reconciliations is on the cards on The Young and the Restless during the week of September 29, 2025. While navigating her trust versus love issues with Billy, Sally may reach out to Jill. Meanwhile, Tessa will inform Sharon about Mariah’s disclosure and her own intentions. As Sharon tries to dissuade her, Tessa will be adamant on her agenda. Elsewhere, Lauren and Michael’s marital bliss is in danger due to the lawyer’s secrets.

The past week on The Young and the Restless presented Billy’s unstable journey after Cane cut him loose from his team. A livid Billy landed at the billionaire’s train car to rant and threaten before drinking himself stiff. He, then, proceeded to reach out to his brother and vow allegiance to the family’s fight to take down Cane. Finally, he apologized to Sally and promised to keep her interests above all else before making love to her.

Meanwhile, Claire’s relationship with Kyle worsened with the latter getting into another public fight with Audra. At the same time, Claire admitted to her mother that she was finding Holden interesting as the latter offered to take her to LA, away from her stressful atmosphere.

In a surprising move, the long-running CBS soap saw longtime rivals, Jack and Victor, agreeing to team up against Cane. Elsewhere, Cane found Michael’s approach disconcerting and decided to break off their alliance.

The Young and the Restless: Sally launches a plea

Sally was recently left devastated after Cane ruined her launch party, and Billy decided to side with the billionaire and forced Jack to pull the fund from Abbott Communications. However, Billy made a U-turn and offered her his love and commitment, although Sally did not totally trust him.

The Young and the Restless spoilers suggest that Sally may go behind Billy’s back to solve her situation. She will likely reach out to Jill through a video call. She may lay out the situation claiming to love Billy but finding trust an issue between them.

As such, she may request Jill to help placate Billy by solving the mother-son problem once and for all. The soap’s viewers will find Jill in Genoa City soon as she gets embroiled in Cane’s affairs in the upcoming storyline.

The Young and the Restless: Sharon gets stunning information

Recently, Sharon and Nick resolved to plan to take a trip to visit Noah and also bond during their time away from the town. However, Sharon was not aware of Mariah’s latest movements and decisions. As such, she is slated to be shocked by the information she receives about her daughter from Tessa.

The upcoming episodes on The Young and the Restless will find Tessa delivering the news that Mariah went for therapy out of town. Tessa may also tell Sharon the disturbing experience Mariah had during her official trip that left the latter distressed and their family, broken.

As Sharon tries to process this upsetting intel, Tessa will likely also share her resolution to investigate the truth behind Mariah’s claims of trying to kill someone. Sharon will try to discourage Tessa from digging deeper for fear of endangering her life and affecting little Aria negatively.

However, Tessa may assure Sharon that Daniel will accompany her and ensure her safety. Moreover, she may insist that this will be her only chance to save her marriage with Mariah.

The Young and the Restless: Michael’s marriage is on the verge of failing

Just as Mariah and Tessa’s marriage is facing a rift due to Mariah’s secrets and silences, Michael’s secrets endanger his conjugal bliss as well. Recently, Lauren suspected Michael’s demeanor. When cornered, he told his wife about his new job with Cane. While he did not divulge much else, Lauren suspected Michael was hiding the truth from her again.

The upcoming episodes of The Young and the Restless will find Lauren confiding her doubts about Michael to Nikki. Since she suspects Michael is secretly working for Victor, Lauren may express her concerns to her friend.

Lauren may wonder how long she will be able to put up with the secrets and may hint at a strain in their marriage. Although aware of Lauren’s dislike for Victor’s mistreatment of Michael, Lauren’s disclosure will likely put Nikki in an awkward situation.

Watch out for Sally and Jill’s interaction as Tessa stands by her resolution despite Sharon’s advice on The Young and the Restless.