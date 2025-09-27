Slow Horses season 5 episode guide and complete release schedule: What days do the new episodes drop?

Gary Oldman as Jackson Lamb in Slow Horses season 5 with the London skyline in the background. Image via Apple TV+

Slow Horses season 5 begins streaming on Wednesdays at 12:01 a.m. PT on Apple TV+ from September 24, 2025, with one episode a week through October 29, 2025. Apple has set a six-episode run with a single episode premiere rather than a two-episode opener. The new run adapts Mick Herron’s London Rules and shifts focus to Roddy Ho while London faces a series of coordinated incidents. Viewers can check the global drop time table below and the week-by-week schedule with confirmed episode titles.

Slow Horses season 5 release date, episode guide, and global release time table

Release timing each week is Wednesday at 12:01 a.m. PT on Apple TV+. That aligns with 3:01 a.m. ET. UK and Central Europe times change for the final week due to clock shifts. India and Australia times are given with the same adjustments noted below in the table.

Episode name Pacific Time USA Eastern Time USA United Kingdom Central Europe India Australia Sydney Bad Dates Wednesday September 24 2025 at 12:01 a.m. Wednesday September 24 2025 at 3:01 a.m. Wednesday September 24 2025 at 8:01 a.m. Wednesday September 24 2025 at 9:01 a.m. Wednesday September 24 2025 at 12:31 p.m. Wednesday September 24 2025 at 5:01 p.m. Incommunicado Wednesday October 1 2025 at 12:01 a.m. Wednesday October 1 2025 at 3:01 a.m. Wednesday October 1 2025 at 8:01 a.m. Wednesday October 1 2025 at 9:01 a.m. Wednesday October 1 2025 at 12:31 p.m. Wednesday October 1 2025 at 5:01 p.m. Tall Tales Wednesday October 8 2025 at 12:01 a.m. Wednesday October 8 2025 at 3:01 a.m. Wednesday October 8 2025 at 8:01 a.m. Wednesday October 8 2025 at 9:01 a.m. Wednesday October 8 2025 at 12:31 p.m. Wednesday October 8 2025 at 6:01 p.m. Missiles Wednesday October 15 2025 at 12:01 a.m. Wednesday October 15 2025 at 3:01 a.m. Wednesday October 15 2025 at 8:01 a.m. Wednesday October 15 2025 at 9:01 a.m. Wednesday October 15 2025 at 12:31 p.m. Wednesday October 15 2025 at 6:01 p.m. Circus Wednesday October 22 2025 at 12:01 a.m. Wednesday October 22 2025 at 3:01 a.m. Wednesday October 22 2025 at 8:01 a.m. Wednesday October 22 2025 at 9:01 a.m. Wednesday October 22 2025 at 12:31 p.m. Wednesday October 22 2025 at 6:01 p.m. Scars Wednesday October 29 2025 at 12:01 a.m. Wednesday October 29 2025 at 3:01 a.m. Wednesday October 29 2025 at 7:01 a.m. Wednesday October 29 2025 at 8:01 a.m. Wednesday October 29 2025 at 12:31 p.m. Wednesday October 29 2025 at 6:01 p.m.

UK and Europe move clocks back on Sunday, October 26. New South Wales and other DST-observing Australian states move clocks forward on Sunday, October 5. PT to IST difference is 12 hours and 30 minutes. Times above reflect these changes.

Slow Horses season 5 cast and characters

1) Gary Oldman as Jackson Lamb. Slough House's chief, who manages crises with blunt tactics.

2) Jack Lowden as River Cartwright. Field agent working to regain trust after prior missteps.

3) Kristin Scott Thomas as Diana Taverner. MI5 leader whose decisions shape the Circus response.

4) Saskia Reeves as Catherine Standish. Office lead who keeps operations grounded.

5) Rosalind Eleazar as Louisa Guy. Experienced operator with a focus on precision.

6) Christopher Chung as Roddy Ho. Tech specialist at the center of this season’s story.

7) Aimee Ffion Edwards as Shirley Dander. Field agent ready for rapid response.

8) Tom Brooke as J K Coe. Quiet professional respected for tradecraft.

9) Ruth Bradley as Emma Flyte. Operations lead coordinating intersecting teams.

10) James Callis as Claude Whelan. Senior figure balancing political pressure.

11) Jonathan Pryce as David Cartwright. Veteran intelligence hand whose past informs present choices.

12) Nick Mohammed as Zafar Jaffrey. Special guest as London’s incumbent mayor.

Where to watch Slow Horses season 5?

Platform: Slow Horses season 5 streams exclusively on Apple TV+ worldwide. New users typically see a one-week free trial, and eligible device purchases can unlock three months. Apple One bundles are available in many regions.

Current monthly prices: United States $12.99 per month. United Kingdom: 9.99 pounds per month. India: 99 rupees per month. Canada: 14.99 dollars per month. Australia: 15.99 dollars per month. Eurozone example: Ireland, 9.99 euros per month. Pricing and bundles vary by country.

Slow Horses season 5 recap, setup production details, and what to expect

The first four seasons established Slough House as an off-site MI5 unit that frequently ends up handling high-risk tasks when official plans fail. Season 5 begins with London facing a cluster of alarming events while one of the team is compromised. That is the narrative frame for this run of Slow Horses season 5. The official Logline on the streaming platform reads:

"This darkly funny espionage drama follows a team of British intelligence agents who serve in a dumping ground department of MI5 due to their career-ending mistakes. Led by their brilliant but irascible leader, the notorious Jackson Lamb (Academy Award winner Sir Gary Oldman), they navigate the espionage world’s smoke and mirrors to defend England from sinister forces."

Production and source

Slow Horses season 5 adapts London Rules by Mick Herron. Saul Metzstein returns to direct this season. Apple confirms a six-episode count with one episode each week.

What to expect in the new episodes

Apple and trade coverage frame this arc around Roddy Ho’s personal life, intersecting with escalating incidents across the city. Slough House must track connections while institutional secrets surface. As per TheWrap report dated September 24, 2025, Will Smith stated:

“Roddy Ho getting a girlfriend is hilarious and a mystery, and you just know bad things are going to come from that.”

Stay tuned for more updates.