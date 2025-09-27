"David Corenswet was very upset" - James Gunn confirms Superman won't appear in Peacemaker season 2

David Corenswet , Superman & James Gunn (Image via Getty)

Peacemaker season 2 episode 6, which premiered on September 25, 2025, had many big reveals up its sleeve. One of the most prominent among them is the cameo of Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor. Hoult has been previously seen as Luthor in the 2025 DCU movie, Superman, directed by James Gunn. Peacemaker season 2 has been retconned into the new DCU, with Gunn serving as the showrunner.

Even before the latest season premiered on HBO Max, rumors circulated that David Corenswet, aka Superman, might make a cameo appearance alongside John Cena. However, no official confirmation of Corenswet’s involvement has been announced. Following the surprise cameo of Hoult, director James Gunn revealed to Variety that the decision left Corenswet “very upset”.

“…David was very upset that Nick got to be on the show, and he didn’t,” Gunn said. “It just didn’t work. I needed Lex in the show to serve a specific purpose.”

Gunn further confirmed to the publication that David Corenswet will not appear in either Earth X or Earth 1, firmly dismissing cameo rumors. However, the DC Studios co-CEO teased exciting developments for the newly announced Man of Tomorrow film, promising Superman fans plenty to anticipate that is tied to events of the Peacemaker.

“What Lex and Rick Flag are up to affects very much what happens in an aspect of Man of Tomorrow,” he stated. “So all of that is connected. But this relationship between Rick Flag and Lex Luthor is a potentially negative thing for Superman and all meta-humans.”

Lex Luthor's cameo in Peacemaker season 2

Rick Flag Sr. (Frank Grillo) reels from losing Peacemaker into an alternate universe at the beginning of Peacemaker Season 2, Episode 6, titled “Ignorance Is Chris,” and heads to Belle Reve Prison seeking help from the DCU’s top multiverse expert, Lex Luthor.

After getting thrown around by Krypto like a rag-doll in Superman, Luthor limps into view in prison using a cane. Despite a staggering 265-year sentence for his crimes, Lex remains defiant and disgusted by his metahuman confinement, already scheming for escape. When Flag Sr. asks for Luthor’s help with locating the interdimensional portal, he demands his freedom in exchange.

However, that demand is not met, and instead offers Lex a chance at redemption. While the extent of that offer is yet to be revealed, Luthor delivers by offering Flag Sr. a device capable of locating an open interdimensional portal. The latter tells Agent Bordeaux later that ARGUS is now in cahoots with Luthor, suggesting that they could play a vital role in the upcoming film, Man of Tomorrow.

The script of the upcoming film has been completed by James Gunn, and the project is currently eyeing a release date of July 9, 2027. Superman and Lex Luthor are expected to team up in the film against a greater threat, which rumors suggest could be Brainiac, based on the cover of the script that Gunn shared on social media.

