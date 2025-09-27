Complete House of Guinness cast breakdown: Who plays who & where you’ve seen them before

Cast and crew of "House Of Guinness" attend the "House Of Guinness" London Premiere at Picturehouse Central on September 23, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

House of Guinness on Netflix begins in 1868, Dublin and New York, as Sir Benjamin Guinness died and left a will that forced his children to confront power, money, and reputation in a changing Ireland. The series follows Arthur, Edward, Anne, and Ben as they inherit the brewery’s future while politics, religion, and class press in. This article maps the full House of Guinness cast with who plays who and where viewers have seen them before.

House of Guinness cast list explored, who plays who, and where you have seen them

1) Anthony Boyle as Arthur Guinness, the eldest son who is ambitious and combustible, previously seen in Masters of the Air, Tetris, and Tolkien. As per the Netflix Tudum report dated September 26, 2025, Anthony Boyle stated:

"I immediately had a real sense of who he was. I could see him very clearly in front of me,...And I thought, ‘Oh, I want to step into this guy's shoes.”

2) Louis Partridge as Edward Guinness, the strategist brother with big plans for expansion, previously seen in Enola Holmes and Pistol.

3) Emily Fairn as Anne Plunket née Guinness, the sister balancing duty and desire, previously seen in The Responder and Black Mirror: Demon 79.

4) Fionn O Shea as Benjamin Ben Guinness, the youngest brother who is least prepared for succession, previously seen in Normal People and Dating Amber.

5) James Norton as Sean Rafferty, the factory foreman and fixer with political reach, previously seen in Happy Valley, McMafia, and War and Peace. As per The Irish Times report dated September 24, 2025, James Norton said about mastering the Dublin accent:

“I just knew if I didn’t work hard, I’d be really exposed.”

6) Jack Gleeson as Byron Hedges, a New York-bound operator who can play both sides, previously seen in Game of Thrones. As per the Netflix Tudum report dated September 25, 2025, Jack Gleeson said about his character in the series,

“He’s in this special position that he can use to gain a bit of leverage on the Guinness family,...So he takes his shot, and it turns out well for him. Then he just continues on a winning streak. He’s definitely someone who’s quite resilient and ambitious. It’s really fun to play.”

7) Niamh McCormack as Ellen Cochrane, a determined Dublin presence, previously seen in Everything Now and The Witcher as Lara Dorren.

8) Seamus O Hara as Patrick Cochrane, an activist with combustible loyalties, previously seen in Blue Lights and the Oscar-winning short An Irish Goodbye.

9) Michael McElhatton as John Potter, establishment muscle within the city’s power web, previously seen in Game of Thrones, Chernobyl, and The Long Shadow.

10) Dervla Kirwan as Aunt Agnes Guinness, a force within the family circle, previously seen in Smother, The Stranger, and True Detective: Night Country.

11) David Wilmot as Bonnie Champion, a seasoned operator in Dublin, previously seen in Station Eleven, Black Sails, The Crown, and The Alienist.

12) Danielle Galligan as Lady Olivia Hedges, social gravity with intent, previously seen in Shadow and Bone and Obituary.

13) Hilda Fay as Sultan, a working-class Dublin voice, previously seen in Fair City.

14) Ann Skelly as Adelaide Guinness, an aristocratic link in the family chain, previously seen in The Nevers and The Sandman.

15) Elizabeth Dulau as Lady Henrietta St Lawrence, a high society node, previously seen in Andor.

16) Cassian Bilton as Michael, a patrician presence around the siblings, previously seen in Foundation as Brother Dawn.

As per the Netflix Tudum report dated September 26, 2025, creator Steven Knight stated about the casting choices:

“Each one was perfect for the role....In every instance in this show, the chemistry between the characters is just like a family, and that’s what we want. You can see the emotions, you can see how open they are to each other, and that just works in every single case.”

Production and plot details of House of Guinness

Premise and setting of House of Guinness:

After Sir Benjamin’s death, the will ties Arthur and Edward to joint control of the brewery while Anne and Ben push for agency as Dublin politics, religion, and class reshape their choices. The story moves between Ireland and New York during the late 1860s and early 1870s.

Filming: Production began in summer 2024 in Cheshire with additional locations in Dublin, Stockport, and Liverpool. All eight episodes of House of Guinness are now streaming on Netflix.

House of Guinness: Fact versus fiction, what the series changes from Guinness' history

The series uses real figures and events, such as Arthur’s political career and the family’s social housing work through initiatives that later influenced the Iveagh Trust. It changes or compresses other elements, including the conditions of the will, some U.S. market claims, and composite antagonists. Major outlets' fact check confirms that Arthur’s election history and the Irish Republican Brotherhood context are grounded in history, while several characters are fictional and some plot points are heightened for drama.

