The Bold and the Beautiful weekly preview sees Electra attacking Luna, Carter sending Hope back to Liam, and Deacon struggling with Sheila’s secrets

Clockwise from topleft, Electra, Luna, Deacon, Hope and Carter on The Bold and the Beautiful

Twisted situations challenge relationships on The Bold and the Beautiful as Will’s future seems to be in jeopardy. With Luna acting smug with her ploy, she may find out about Electra’s fire soon. Elsewhere, Deacon seeks Taylor’s help in processing Sheila’s backsliding while Carter is magnanimous in sending Hope to her family.

The past week on The Bold and the Beautiful staged Luna’s sinister ploy and its effect on the Spencer family. As Bill and Katie scratched their heads over their next moves, Katie shot down Bill’s suggestions of an abortion and killing Luna off.

Meanwhile, the long-running CBS soap saw Will opening up about the complete Luna fiasco before Electra.

Initially hurt with the intel, the latter soon realized Will was the victim and arrived at the Spencer mansion to confront the rapist.

Elsewhere, Deke arrived at Il Giardino to meet his father. He broke the news of a living Luna to Deacon who confronted his wife.

Pushed by Deacon, Sheila was forced to reveal everything about Luna, from Li’s saving to Will’s rape and Luna’s pregnancy.

An agitated Deacon lashed out at his wife and left to meet Taylor for counselling.

The Bold and the Beautiful: Electra responds to Luna’s smugness

Friday, September 26, 2025, saw Electra walking into the Spencer mansion to confront her nemesis. As Bill, Katie and Will looked on, Electra charged Luna with targeting her beau.

As Luna pointed out the baby, Electra emphasized that the culprit wore a mask to pretend to be Electra and that Will never wanted her.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers suggest that Electra and Luna’s verbal fight will escalate in the upcoming episodes.

A smug Luna will tease Electra by citing her pregnancy as the foothold in Will’s life. As the criminal challenges Electra that she cannot do anything about the situation, Electra may surprise her with a violent move.

She may hit Luna hard knocking the villain to the ground. While Electra’s fire may shock Luna, she will not likely climb down from her highhandedness any time soon.

The Bold and the Beautiful: Carter has a benevolent advice

Recently, Carter found himself at the other end of the rope in a tug of war with Liam for Hope’s affections. After Liam’s cancer was proved fake, Carter hoped that his fiancée would set a wedding date.

However, Hope was caught with Liam and Beth leaving the COO baffled about her intentions.

The upcoming week on The Bold and the Beautiful will see more confusion in this arrangement, as Beth will dress up to get some pictures clicked by Liam.

She, then, will insist that Liam send some of those photographs to her mother. As Beth and Liam take up much of Hope’s attention, Carter may ask Hope to spend some quality time with her family.

The soap’s spoilers hint that Carter may soon realize the pull Hope feels for her daughter and Liam. He may accept his fate and set Hope free of their engagement in the coming weeks.

The Bold and the Beautiful: Deacon is troubled by his wife’s stance

On Wednesday, September 24, 2025, Deke met his father and let drop hints about meeting Luna. A shocked Deacon was seen confronting Sheila only to realize that his wife knew about Luna all along.

Cornered by her husband, Sheila revealed all about Luna. Shocked and despondent that his wife kept a huge secret from him, Deacon sought out Dr. Taylor to talk to.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers suggest that, although initially reluctant, Taylor will be ready to help Deacon after apprehending his pain.

Appreciating her support, Deacon may open up about his expectation from his marital life and how Sheila failed in upholding his trust.

While Taylor will deal with Deacon as a psychiatrist, she may identify some positive traits in her patient. This may forge the path to a friendship and more between them in future.

Watch out for Electra’s fierce answer to Luna’s jibes as Carter encourages Hope to turn to her family and Deacon unburdens in front of Taylor on The Bold and the Beautiful.