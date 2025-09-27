Elliot Page finally confirms relationship with Julia Shiplett during Milan Fashion Week

Elliot Page and Julia Shiplett via Instagram @juliashiplett

Elliot Page and Julia Shiplett grabbed attention as a couple after making their red carpet debut while attending Gucci’s The Tiger premiere on September 23, 2025, during Milan Fashion Week. The premiere, which paid homage to the adventurous documentary experiences directed by Spike Jonze, was also another step forward for the Juno star and the Overcompensating actress.

The couple's romance was first teased at the Pride Month celebrations, but they appeared confident as they took on their first red carpet together, juxtaposing Hollywood thrills with an honest camaraderie.

Page, dapper in a navy pinstriped suit, matched Shiplett's elegant ensemble in forest green. It was not just a fashion moment, but was a celebration of their love, which they had previously shared on social media with subtle clues for months. On the red carpet, their hands were clasped and they smiled back at the cameras.

Shiplett’s Instagram post later that night captured the moment:

accompanied by photos, including one with Page, radiating joy.



Elliot Page and Julia Shiplett embrace their love at Milan Fashion Week

The couple’s romance first flickered into public view during Pride Month 2025. On June 28, Page shared an Instagram selfie from Reykjavík, Iceland, capturing them on a rainbow-painted street, his arm around Shiplett as they grinned. Shiplett amplified the moment on her Instagram Stories, posting a shirtless video of Page in a hot spring, captioned “Happy prideeee” with water droplets and an exhaling face emoji.

By August 17, she doubled down, sharing a summer photo dump that included a selfie of herself in a cheetah-print bikini, nestled against a shirtless Page in black shorts and a matching baseball cap. Her caption stated:

These moments, spontaneous but intentional, showcase their ascent from intimacy to social celebration.

In Elliot Page's 2023 autobiography, Pageboy, he recalls his previous relationships. He mentions being involved with a "closeted" celebrity for two years, never to disclose it, until lastly, when he dated and finally married dancer Emma Portner from 2018 to 2021. Those were relationships that were marked by secrecy, heartache, and heartbreak compared to the openness he now shares with Shiplett. Their Milan debut felt like a reclaiming of narrative—one where love needn’t hide. He wrote in the memoir-

“My partner was more closeted than me for a change. We were together for almost two years, and even some of my closest friends were not aware I was in a relationship. Her parents did not know.”

He also added:

“People didn't ‘think she was queer,’ but they definitely assumed I was, and I don't think she could handle the shame. Ultimately, she had to do what was best for her, and unfortunately, it resulted in my heart being shattered.”

Elliot Page and Julia Shiplett: A bond filled with humor and heart

Julia Shiplett, who is a comedian based in Brooklyn, has a rich voice in her roles on High Maintenance, Love Life, and HBO Max’s Overcompensating, where she portrays a closeted college jock imitating straight friends, a motif that is relatable in queer narratives. Shiplett’s comedy is often self-effacing, though cutting.

Page, and as he has been doing with life since coming out as transgender, describes his sense of authenticity. He has starred in The Umbrella Academy, directed Close to You, and has recently starred in Gucci’s 2023 Guilty campaign with Julia Garner and A$AP Rocky.

Catch Elliot Page in The Tiger, streaming on Gucci’s official platform at gucci.com, with broader release details pending.

Stay tuned for more such updates!