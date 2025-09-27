Where was One Battle After Another filmed? Real-life locations of Leonardo Di Caprio's new film, explained

A Scene from One Battle After Another (Image via YouTube/@Warner Bros.)

One Battle After Another is a 2025 American action-thriller film directed, written, and produced by Paul Thomas Anderson. The film is loosely based on Thomas Pynchon's 1990 novel Vineland, and premiered in Los Angeles on September 8, 2025. It became available in theaters across the US on September 26, 2025.

The film stars Leonardo DiCaprio as Bob Ferguson, a former revolutionary living off-grid with his daughter Willa (Chase Infiniti). When their adversary Colonel Steven J. Lockjaw (Sean Penn), resurfaces after 16 years, the alcoholic and paranoid stoner Bob does his best to protect Willa and prevent his past actions from imploding on them.

With a runtime of 162 minutes, One Battle After Another is liked by critics and audiences alike. On the film and television rating website Rotten Tomatoes, One Battle After Another has been certified 97% ‘fresh,’ while the audience score stands at 88%.

The synopsis of the movie reads, "Bob is a washed-up revolutionary who lives in a state of stoned paranoia, surviving off-grid with his spirited and self-reliant daughter, Willa. When his evil nemesis resurfaces and Willa goes missing, the former radical scrambles to find her as both father and daughter battle the consequences of their pasts."

Exploring the filming location of One Battle After Another

One Battle After Another was filmed across various locations in California and Texas, utilizing both urban and rural settings to enhance the movie’s visual storytelling and create a dynamic, immersive backdrop for the action-thriller

Humboldt County, California

In One Battle After Another, scenes filmed in Humboldt County, California, were used to depict the dense, misty forests where Bob Ferguson (Leonardo DiCaprio) and his allies hide from pursuing forces. These scenes highlight the protagonists' survival abilities and the remoteness of their off-grid lifestyle while showcasing suspenseful action and covert missions.

Particularly during chase and confrontation moments, the film's tension and atmosphere were enhanced by the visually arresting backdrop of Humboldt County's untamed, natural scenery.

Sacramento, California

The area in and around Sacramento, California, served as the location for the high-intensity urban sequences, including street chases and tactical confrontations between Bob Ferguson’s group and pursuing adversaries in One Battle After Another. In contrast to the rural locations that were filmed elsewhere, the city's downtown architecture and busy streets offered a realistic backdrop for these action-packed scenes.

These Sacramento sequences were crucial in highlighting the danger, and strategic maneuvers of the characters as they navigated an environment full of civilians and obstacles, adding depth and authenticity to the movie’s narrative

Stockton, California

In One Battle After Another, Stockton, California, was yet another location used to capture key action sequences set in industrial and warehouse districts, where Bob Ferguson and his team confront pursuing enemies. The city’s gritty, urban landscapes provided an ideal backdrop for intense firefights, tactical maneuvers, and suspenseful escapes.

These Stockton scenes emphasized the film’s high-stakes tension and showcased the characters’ resourcefulness in navigating complex environments, blending realism with cinematic excitement to enhance the overall narrative of the off-grid revolutionary conflict.

El Paso, Texas

The scenes which depict Bob Ferguson making his way down Baktan Cross’ downtown in One Battle After Another were filmed in El Paso, Texas, near the US-Mexico border. While the scenes depict the city in chaos, the lensed cityscape managed to portray the allure of the place, particularly that of the Sunset Heights neighborhood, with the rooftops and back alleys.

Additional scenes for the movie were captured in other places in the state of California, such as:

Borrego Springs

Galt

San Diego

Los Angeles

Lancaster

