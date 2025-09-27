Complete The Social Reckoning cast breakdown: Who plays who & where you’ve seen them before

ROME - NOVEMBER 01: Actor Jesse Eisenberg attends "The Social Network" Premiere during the 5th International Rome Film Festival at Auditorium Parco Della Musica on November 1, 2010 in Rome, Italy. (Photo by Ernesto Ruscio/Getty Images)

Aaron Sorkin’s The Social Reckoning is set to be released on October 9, 2026. It’s a follow-up of David Fincher’s The Social Network (2010), starring Jesse Eisenberg as Mark Zuckerberg.

However, this time, Aaron Sorkin, who wrote the first film, has now taken the lead not only to write its screenplay, but also to direct the film, replacing David Fincher.

The Social Network 2 now has a new title: The Social Reckoning. In addition, Aaron Sorkin has introduced a new actor to take on the lead role. Jeremy Strong will fill in the role of Jesse Eisenberg, who played the young Mark Zuckerberg studying at Harvard and later inventing the world's biggest social media platform, Facebook.

Described as a ‘companion piece’ to the original film, this time the story leaps two decades ahead, exploring the controversies and the events that have taken place after the website was built. The follow-up of The Social Network is slightly based on the Facebook Files, which released confidential reports that shook the entire world by revealing the dark side of social media.

The Facebook Files was basically a series of articles published by The Wall Street Journal in October 2021, which revealed the platform’s biggest scandals.

This revelation was made possible when an insider from the company decided to team up with a journalist working at The Wall Street Journal. It showed Facebook’s role in politics (including the January 6th U.S. Capitol attack) and how its algorithms have harmed mental health, especially for teenagers.

The whistleblower, Frances Haugen, released the internal Facebook documents that exposed the potential harm caused by the platform. The first film, The Social Network, was a major hit at the box office, grossing approximately $226 million.

With that, the film was nominated in eight categories at the Academy Awards, from which it took home three Oscars. It won Oscars for Sorkin’s Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Original Score (for Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross), and Best Film Editing. Aaron is even co-producing The Social Reckoning with Todd Black, Peter Rice, and Stuart Besser.

Meet The Social Reckoning cast

Jeremy Strong plays Mark Zuckerberg

Mark, who was seen as a young Harvard kid, will now be seen as the head of a trillion-dollar company. Succession Emmy winner and The Apprentice Oscar nominee Jeremy Strong will now play the role of Facebook’s founder and Meta’s CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, replacing Eisenberg, who turned down the chance to return.

Molly's Game (2017), Detroit (2017), The Big Short (2015), The Judge (2014), Selma (2014), and Parkland (2013) are some of his previous works.

Jeremy Allen White as Jeff Horwitz

He will play the Wall Street Journal reporter Jeff Horwitz, who helped uncover the Facebook Files story by teaming up with Frances Haugen, the Facebook engineer who became a whistleblower.

Famous for his role as ‘’Lip’’ in the hit Showtime series Shameless (2011-2021), Jeremy Allen has also appeared frequently as a guest star in NBC’s show Law & Order and Law & Order: SVU. He has done some amazing works in films too, which include The Iron Claw (2023), Fingernails (2023), After Everything (2023), Fremont (2023), and The Birthday Cake (2021).

Mikey Madison as Frances Haugen

Oscar-winning actress for Anora and gaining fame in Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood, Madison will play Frances Haugen, the whistleblower and the real engineer who leaked thousands of Facebook’s internal documents, bringing trouble for the company.

Liza, Liza, Skies Are Grey (2017), Scream (2022), and the TV series Better Things and Imposters are some of Mikey Madison's previous works.

Bill Burr

Bill Burr has been confirmed to appear in The Social Reckoning; however, more about his character has not been revealed yet. Known for his sharp, unfiltered humor, fans must have seen Bill Burr before in Old Dads (2023) and The King of Staten Island (2020).

He has performed in Stand-up Specials like You People Are All the Same (2012), I’m Sorry You Feel That Way (2014), Walk Your Way Out (2017), and Paper Tiger (2019).

The updates on its supporting cast members have not been out yet, as The Social Reckoning is still in production. Stay tuned for more updates.