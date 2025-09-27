The Social Network 2 hits theaters in 2026 with a new Mark Zuckerberg and a new name

The Social Network 2 is set to hit the big screens in the upcoming year. The follow-up to the 2010 biographical drama film has got a new title and a new lead, too. The Social Reckoning has been announced as a new title for its upcoming follow-up film.

Not only has the second part been given a new title, but it also introduces a new lead actor. Jesse Eisenberg’s role of Facebook founder, Mark Zuckerberg, has been taken up by The Succession star, Jeremy Strong.

The Social Network’s follow-up film, titled The Social Reckoning, starring Jeremy Strong, will begin production next month. Confirmed by Sony Pictures, it is expected to be released on October 9, 2026.

This time, Academy Award winner Aaron Sorkin takes on both directing and writing duties, stepping in for David Fincher, who directed The Social Network. Aaron is even the co-producer of the film alongside Todd Black, Peter Rice, and Stuart Besser.

Made on a $40 million budget, The Social Network was one of the major hits in 2010, grossing $226 million at the box office. It was even nominated for eight Academy Awards, but it won three Oscars, one for Sorkin’s Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Original Score (for Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross), and Best Film Editing.

What is The Social Network 2, aka The Social Reckoning, all about?

Unlike the 2010 film, which focused on a Harvard student, Mark Zuckerberg, who built a website after a breakup that changed his entire life, as it became the world’s biggest social media platform.’ This time, the upcoming film is described as a ‘companion piece’ and will focus on what happened almost 20 years later, after Facebook was created.

The plot revolves around Frances Haugen (Facebook engineer), who later turns into a whistleblower to expose Facebook’s hidden secrets. To bring the wrongdoings to the world, Haugen teams up with Jeff Horwitz (journalist from The Wall Street Journal).

According to reports by Moneycontrol, their work led to the famous 2021 “Facebook Files” series, which revealed that Facebook allowed false information to spread and ignored the harm it caused to teenagers.

Meet the confirmed star cast of The Social Reckoning

Jeremy Strong will step into the shoes of Jesse Eisenberg to reprise the role of the META CEO and the Facebook founder, Mark Zuckerberg. Sorkin even brings in Anora’s star and Academy Award-winning actress, Mickey Madison, who is confirmed to take up the role of Frances Haugen.

She will be seen working with The Bear’s Jeremy Allen White, who is set to play the role of journalist Jeff Horwitz. They will bring in the explosive reports from the ‘2021 Facebook Files,’ and reveal the information showing how Facebook worked on the inside and the alleged harm it has been causing due to its algorithms in the minds of teens.

The release window has been officially announced, and The Social Reckoning will be in theaters on October 9, 2026.