The Young and the Restless weekly preview sees Cane wreck Abbott's launch, Holden’s secret shakes Claire and Daniel pushes Tessa beyond friendship

Clockwise from left, Cane, Holden, Claire, Daniel and Tessa on The Young and the Restless

Wrecked souls try to reconnect with new relationships on The Young and the Restless as Daniel sends out romantic feelers for Tessa. Meanwhile, Holden lets Claire in on his past interaction with Audra, displaying a level of trust. Elsewhere, Cane destroys Sally’s plan for the launch party in a surprising twist.

The past week on The Young and the Restless saw the Claire-Audra battle play out, leading to more disagreements between Claire and Kyle. While Kyle tried to cover his mistake of keeping secrets from Claire by hastily proposing to her, the latter turned him down. Kyle agreed to give her time and space. At the same time, Claire turned to Holden for support, but had another session of bickering with Audra.

Meanwhile, Sally prepared for her launch party. While she warned Billy about Audra’s inclusion in the team and the party, Billy discussed the same with his brother. Elsewhere, Victor told his children about Cane’s AI tool and how he meant to take advantage of that.

In the meantime, on the long-running CBS soap, Cane offered the job of a fixer to Michael. The latter informed Victor before accepting. Victor urged him to accept, hinting that either way, Michael would end up working for the Newman boss.

The Young and the Restless: Cane derails Sally’s celebration

For days on end, Sally prepared for her launch party, from a retro theme to the venue and other arrangements. However, The Young and the Restless spoilers suggest that Sally’s launch party will fall flat.

With Sally and Billy making a late entry at the venue, they will likely be surprised to see an empty space with no decoration and no guests. As Sally frets about the lack of décor and no guests, Cane will call out to them from an end table.

As the two entrants look on, Cane may invite them to share a drink with them, explaining that he cancelled the party. This may leave Billy furious since it was an Abbott function. Soon, Cane may offer to negotiate ideas with them.

Cane may claim to control their company, leaving them stumped. This will particularly leave Sally rattled since she is meant to head Abbott Communications. However, Cane may point out how his inclusion may help them rival Newman Media better.

The Young and the Restless: Holden opens up to Claire

Since her recent breakup with Kyle, Claire has been pressuring Holden to open up about his past with Audra. She claims the need to understand Audra better to be able to fight her fairly. As such, the upcoming episodes of The Young and the Restless will find Holden gradually opening up to Claire.

While worried that Claire may look at him differently if she learns the whole truth, he may at least give her some bits of information to put together. The information may stun Claire as she discovers the ugly side of both Audra and Holden. However, having a very dark past herself, she may be able to navigate through the info. She may focus on what is important and bury the rest.

The Young and the Restless: Daniel hints at a closer relationship

The last few weeks saw Daniel and Tessa bond over their loneliness. Initially, Tessa helped Daniel find peace and purpose after Heather’s absence. Later, Tessa leaned on him after her breakup with Mariah. The two bonded over music as Tessa taught Daniel and they made music together.

The coming week on The Young and the Restless will find Daniel gradually letting Tessa know that he appreciates her. He may let it sink in that he thinks of her more than a friend and may be interested in taking the relationship closer.

Since Tessa is also lonely, she is emotionally dependent on Daniel. While his hints may surprise Tessa, whether she agrees to get closer to Daniel in a romantic relationship remains to be seen.

Tune in to The Young and the Restless to catch Tessa’s surprise at Daniel’s suggestion and Sally’s shock at her ruined plan.