The Young and the Restless spoilers: Victor plots against Jack, Lily confronts Cane, and Phyllis risks it all

In the upcoming episode of the CBS soap opera The Young and the Restless airing on September 5, 2025, the Newman-Abbott feud is heating up again, with Victor Newman ready to make his next move against Jack Abbott. At the same time, Cane Ashby struggles to keep control as Lily Winters pushes him to finally tell the truth.

The episode also puts a spotlight on Phyllis Summers, whose overconfidence could put her position at risk. With family battles and personal tensions rising across Genoa City, Friday’s drama promises explosive twists. Loyalties will be tested, secrets may come to light, and everyone will be left dealing with the fallout.

The Young and the Restless spoilers for the episode set to air on September 5, 2025

Victor plots another move against Jack Abbott

Victor on The Young and the Restless has been holding a grudge against Jack for weeks, and now he’s ready to strike again in the Newman-Abbott war. He plans to weaken Jabot by updating his strategy and calling a meeting with the Newman family. With Nick and Adam already involved, and Victoria possibly joining in, Victor knows Jack will fight back and is preparing for it.

Cane faces Lily’s demand for honesty

Cane is torn between giving in to Victor’s demands and trying to fix things with his family. His recent meeting with Michael Baldwin has raised questions, and Lily refuses to ignore them. She pushes Cane to be honest, thinking he’s hiding something. Even though Cane says he just wants to focus on his kids, Lily believes he’s still caught up in business drama.

Pressure mounts over Cane’s AI software

Victor hasn’t let go of his interest in Cane’s powerful AI software and still sees it as a tool he can use in the corporate war. Even though Cane has been resisting, the pressure on him to give in and partner with Victor is growing stronger. Lily’s tough questions may push Cane to admit how deeply Victor has pulled him into Newman business.

The consequences could change Cane’s path completely, especially if Lily decides she can’t support him while he keeps playing by Victor’s rules.

Phyllis risks it all with arrogance

Meanwhile, Phyllis Summers could end up causing problems for herself. She’s become too confident in business, acting like nothing can stop her, but that attitude could easily backfire. If she speaks out at the wrong moment, she might put her spot on Cane’s team in danger. Fixing the trouble won’t be simple, and her mistake could give others the chance to replace her.

Family loyalty and power struggles ahead

As Victor takes charge and pulls the Newmans together, there are still doubts about how long Nick, Adam, and even Victoria will go along with his power plays. Each of them has their own opinions and limits, so following Victor blindly may not last forever.

At the same time, Cane is struggling to balance family life with the pressures of business, especially since Lily is pushing him to be honest about what’s really going on.

Adding to the chaos, Phyllis is stirring up trouble with her overconfidence. All of these issues collide in Friday’s episode, setting the stage for even bigger drama ahead that could shake up Genoa City in a major way.

