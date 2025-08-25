The Young and the Restless spoilers: Victor exposes Cane’s money scandal as Lily pushes Holden for answers

Lily Winters (Image via YouTube / Y&R INSIDER)

In the upcoming episode of the CBS soap opera The Young and the Restless airing on August 25, 2025, Victor Newman is ready to stir things up by accusing Cane Ashby of shady financial dealings. At the same time, Lily Winters grows more determined to find out the truth behind Holden Novak’s suspicious behavior.

As the drama on The Young and the Restless heats up, Cane struggles to defend his late father’s name while facing Victor’s bold claims.

Meanwhile, Lily pushes Holden for answers about Cane’s plans but leaves with even more questions. With secrets piling up and shifting alliances, Genoa City is set for another tense and dramatic episode.

The Young and the Restless spoilers for the episode set to air on August 25, 2025



Victor confronts Cane about dirty money

Victor Newman on The Young and the Restless will confront Cane with shocking accusations, claiming that Colin’s last schemes gave Cane the money to start his empire.

This leaves Cane questioning whether his father ever truly changed. Cane insists his business is legitimate, but Victor suggests he has proof that says otherwise, leaving Cane in a risky spot.

Cane defends his father’s legacy

Cane has always believed that Colin wanted to fix his image by helping him create a solid and respectable business empire. But Victor’s accusations tell another story, one that could destroy everything Cane has worked for.

Now the big question is whether Cane is purposely avoiding the truth or if Victor is just using old doubts to bring him down.

Lily pushes Holden for answers

Lily is becoming more and more uneasy about Cane’s secretive moves in Genoa City. She feels like something big is going on, and she suspects Holden might know more than he’s letting on.

Determined to get answers, Lily corners him at the park and starts asking tough questions.

Holden claims he doesn’t really know all the details of Cane’s plans, but his vague replies make Lily even more suspicious.

She can tell he’s holding something back, and the lack of clear answers leaves her frustrated and certain that there’s more going on than he admits.

Holden’s loyalty to Cane tested

Holden continues to stay loyal to Cane, following his instructions even though he doesn’t fully understand the bigger plan. His loyalty causes problems for Lily, who is desperate for honest answers.

Holden might not know every single detail, but his unwillingness to go against Cane only makes Lily more suspicious.

This situation suggests Holden could end up trapped in a much larger conflict than he realizes.

Lily considers turning to Phyllis

Since Holden isn’t giving her the answers she wants, Lily may soon turn her focus to Phyllis Summers, who has become Cane’s most trusted ally.

Phyllis has been heavily involved in Cane’s takeover plans, which could make her the best person to reveal what’s really going on.

Still, going to Phyllis could create new problems, because she is extremely loyal to Cane and protective of his ambitions.

Cane faces mounting challenges

As Victor continues to push his accusations and Lily gets closer to learning the truth about Cane’s real agenda, the pressure on Cane keeps growing.

All the plans he has worked so hard to build for power and control could start falling apart much quicker than he expected.

Fans of The Young and the Restless can watch the new episodes of the show on CBS and Paramount Plus.