Former Red Sox fan-favorite Mike Greenwell succumbs to thyroid cancer at 62

Mike Greenwell, a former Boston Red Sox player, has died from cancer. Tracy Geenwell, wife of the two-time All-Star player, announced that he passed away at Boston’s General Hospital:

“With a heavy heart, I lost my best friend today. It was Mike's time to be an angel. At 10:30 a.m. in Boston's General Hospital. We are forever grateful for the life he has given us.”

The Boston Red Sox, with whom Greenwell had spent the entirety of his MLB career, confirmed his passing on X.

“We are deeply saddened by the passing of Red Sox Hall of Famer Mike Greenwell. “The Gator” spent his entire career in a Red Sox uniform and was a beloved Fenway and Fort Myers fixture. He gave so much to Lee County and Sox Nation. We send our love to the Greenwell family.”

Mike died at age 62 after battling with a rare form of thyroid cancer.

More details on Mike Greenwell, the Red Sox legend who passed away

Greenwell was drafted by the Red Sox in 1982. He was straight out of high school and later debuted in the 1985 season. He had a successful career with the Red Sox and never played for another team.

Greenwell was also the commissioner of Lee County. He was appointed to finish the remaining term of County Commissioner Franklin B. Mann, who died in service.

He was re-elected for a full-term position in 2024. The county shared its condolences.

“It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Commissioner Mike Greenwell, a lifelong Lee County resident. He was a strong advocate for the people and businesses of Lee County and will be remembered for seeking meaningful solutions to the challenges his community faced. We extend our heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and all touched by his leadership.”

In August 2025, Greenwell announced that he was diagnosed with medullary thyroid cancer, a rare and aggressive disease affecting the thyroid’s parafollicular C cells.

A former MBL outfielder, Ellis Burks, paid tribute to the deceased Hall of Famer.

“Mike was an unbelievable teammate and an unbelievable friend. He and I were friends from Day 1. That’s a tremendous loss, not only to his family, but for me as well. It’s tough when you have a friend dealing with an illness for a while like that. My condolences go out to his family.”

Greenwell is survived by his wife and two sons.