How did Drake’s feud with Kendrick Lamar end up in court, and why did the Judge dismiss it?

In 2024, Drake and Kendrick Lamar were involved in a rap beef that resulted in chart-topping hits, unforgettable lyrics and one lawsuit. Drake sued Universal Music Group in January 2025 for allegedly distributing and promoting Not Like Us, the Grammy-winning diss track released by Kendrick Lamar in the heat of their rap feud.



In the track, Lamar branded Drake a “certified pedophile.” The Canadian rapper claimed in the suit that the music company promoted the diss track, which contained defamatory lyrics against him.

District judge Jeannette Vargas dismissed the case on October 9, 2025, stating that the Not Like Us diss track was a “non-actionable opinion” that wasn’t defamatory.

The New York federal judge added that the track was released in the heat of a rap battle and a reasonable listener wouldn’t assume its lyrics to be factual:

"The fact that the Recording was made in the midst of a rap battle is essential to assessing its impact on a reasonable listener. Even apparent statements of fact may assume the character of statements of opinion… when made in public debate, heated labor dispute, or other circumstances in which an audience may anticipate the use of epithets, fiery rhetoric or hyperbole.”

“This suit was an affront to all artists and their creative expressions,” Universal Music Group responds to dismissal of defamation case by Drake

The music company, which has Kendrick Lamar and Drake signed under its sub-labels, filed a motion for the suit to be dismissed in March 2025.

As Judge Vargas dismissed the suit on October 9, 2025, she noted that while accusations of pedophilia were severe, in the case of Drake and Kendrick Lamar, it wasn’t expected that the latter’s statements would be taken as verifiable facts.

A spokesperson for UMG expressed that they were satisfied with the judgment and described the suit as an attack against artists’ “creative expression”:

“From the outset, this suit was an affront to all artists and their creative expression and never should have seen the light of day."

They indicated their interest in continuing their relationship with Drake and investing in his career:

“We’re pleased with the court’s dismissal and look forward to continuing our work successfully promoting Drake’s music and investing in his career.”

