The Young and the Restless spoilers for the next week from September 8 to 12, 2025

In the upcoming episodes of the CBS soap opera The Young and the Restless airing from September 8 to 12, 2025, Kyle and Claire’s shaky romance takes another hit when Victor shares troubling news about Kyle, while Cane causes problems for Billy and Sally. Audra and Holden’s growing rivalry threatens to spin out of control.

Elsewhere, Nick struggles with family loyalty while holding onto secrets he can’t keep much longer, and Phyllis slips back into her manipulative ways. Jack is shaken by mysterious messages, and Michael’s return with Victor hints at old business that still needs to be resolved.

Monday, September 8: Secrets and threats

At the beginning of the week on The Young and the Restless, Victor shocks Claire by revealing damaging news about Kyle, making their already fragile relationship even shakier. Sally once again doubts Billy’s decisions, worried he’s putting everything on the line.

Audra and Holden drop the polite exchanges and begin trading threats, setting the stage for a nasty rivalry that could affect both their personal lives and their careers.

Tuesday, September 9: Warnings ignored

Nick tells Phyllis to watch out for Cane’s latest scheme, but she ignores his warning like she often does. Kyle and Claire keep struggling, unable to see eye to eye as their trust issues grow worse. Meanwhile, Mariah shares a confession that could change her future and might be the only chance to save her marriage.

Wednesday, September 10: Messages and meddling

In the middle of the week on The Young and the Restless, Jack is shaken when he receives a strange message and doesn’t know if it’s a clue, a warning, or even a threat. Cane ruins Billy and Sally’s special night by pushing his own agenda into their happiness.

Not wanting to wait around, Phyllis decides to take charge of her future, setting off actions that could ripple through many relationships in Genoa City.

Thursday, September 11: Secrets shared and advice unwanted

Jack goes to Billy with a long list of questions, pushing him to finally give clear answers about what’s really happening. Nick, feeling the weight of hidden truths, decides to open up to Sharon, which could drag her into his complicated world. Phyllis jumps in to offer Sally advice she didn’t ask for, leading to a tense exchange full of sparks and short tempers.

Friday, September 12: Unfinished business

By the end of the week on The Young and the Restless, Victor and Michael revisit issues from their past that were never truly resolved, determined to finally put an end to them once and for all.

Cane, always willing to take a risk, builds a new partnership that could either help him greatly or completely backfire. Sally faces a moral dilemma, showing how much she has changed from her past ways of making any unethical decision without any hesitation.

This week’s episodes shine a light on the mix of love, betrayal, and ambition. With secrets being revealed and shifting alliances, every character must think carefully about whom they can trust. The battles and choices made in Genoa City are sure to leave lasting consequences for everyone involved.

Fans of The Young and the Restless can watch the new episodes of the show on CBS and Paramount+.