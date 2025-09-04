The Young and the Restless spoilers for next 2 weeks (September 5 to 12, 2025): What to expect, major developments, and more

Claire, Audra, Victor and Kyle from The Young and the Restless

Battle for power will afflict the characters of The Young and the Restless in the upcoming episodes, with Victor taking the driver’s seat in his war on the Abbotts. While Victor will try to utilize Cane for his purpose, the latter may wriggle his way out of being controlled. At the same time, the Newman patriarch may show the door to Kyle who will try to win his love back. Meanwhile, Audra makes some disturbing decisions.

The previous episodes of The Young and the Restless played out Claire and Kyle’s fallout after the latter pretended to open up to his girlfriend. After being goaded into disclosure, Kyle told Claire about his closeness with Audra in France. Later, he tried to undo the damage by proposing to her with a ring. Claire rejected his proposal, opened up to Holden and threatened Audra at the bar.

Elsewhere on the long-running CBS soap, Victor asked Cane to collaborate to take down Jabot, which the latter refused to get into. In response, the Newman patriarch threatened to expose the incriminating evidence against Cane and Colin. Later, Cane offered Michael a huge salary to join him as a fixer. However, to Phyllis, he declared backing out of his plan to take over business houses in Genoa City.

The Young and the Restless: Victor wants to eliminate his rivals

Victor recently asked Cane to join him in his battle against the Abbotts. He demanded access to Cane’s latest software using AI. However, Cane refused to join him and excused himself. In response, the Newman patriarch threatened to bare Colin’s final swindle on his media platform.

The Young and the Restless spoilers suggest Victor will continue to corner Cane, leaving the latter in a fix. Since Cane excused himself wanting to fix his relationship with his children, Victor may threaten to spoil that further by revealing Colin’s fraud and Cane’s role in that. At the same time, the Newman patriarch will have some confrontations with the Abbott patriarch, with Nikki at the centre of the tussle.

Elsewhere, Victor will discover the fallout between Claire and Kyle. As such, he may remind the Abbott scion about his agreement. Victor will likely ask Kyle to pay the promised $5 million before leaving town forever.

The Young and the Restless: Audra refuses to back down

As she had threatened, Audra is currently the woman with nothing to lose. She lost her chance to run Vibrante, and her relationship with Nate. As such, she will go to any extent to climb back up. While at it, she will try to hurt Claire and Kyle on the way. With Kyle considering trying to drive Audra out of town, his plan will likely fail and the friction will increase.

To add to the drama on The Young and the Restless, Sally will likely have Audra at her launch party which may create some awkwardness. The Abbotts may dislike her inclusion in the company. Jack and Kyle may ask Billy to convince Sally against this move. However, Audra may not let go easily.

The Young and the Restless: The rift between Kyle and Claire increases

Claire recently rejected Kyle’s proposal, leaving the latter worried. With Jack and Diane advising space and time for Claire, Kyle may give her the space. Meanwhile, he may formulate a scheme to take down Audra.

However, The Young and the Restless spoilers suggest that his plan will fall flat. Moreover, it may enrage Audra and bring out her worst. As mentioned before, Victor may call out Kyle for hurting his granddaughter. He may urge the Abbott scion to keep his side of the bargain.

At the same time, Claire will continue to bond with Holden. She may not get over her distrust for Kyle any time soon. However, if Audra persists in pushing her buttons, Claire may eventually let her dark side re-emerge.

Stay tuned to The Young and the Restless to catch the friction between Claire and Audra while Victor traps Cane.