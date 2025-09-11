The Young and the Restless spoilers for the next 2 weeks (September 12 to 19, 2025): What to expect, major developments, and more

Claire, Holden and Michael of The Young and the Restless

Adversaries crouch down to renew attacks on the plot of The Young and the Restless in the coming weeks. As Cane hangs out the carrot for Billy to plan an attack on Victor, Claire steps away from Kyle to analyze her romance, while Mariah blurts her secret to Tessa to gauge the scenario.

The past few weeks on The Young and the Restless played out Cane’s sneaky plans, Victor’s manipulative moves and Claire’s dilemma. To start with, Claire discovered a lack of trust in her relationship and backed out of a commitment when Kyle proposed to her. Moreover, she leaned on Holden’s friendship to rant about Kyle and learn more about Audra’s past. This left Kyle furious with Holden.

Elsewhere, Cane presumably backed out of all his plans and tried to persuade Lily and his children to forgive him. However, Cane cancelled Sally’s launch party and offered Billy the opportunity to take down Newman Enterprises using Cane’s AI tools. Unhappy with this proposition, Sally threatened to walk out on Billy as Jack probed more into the scheme.

Meanwhile, Victor blackmailed Cane to get his hands on the Ashby AI software. He planned to use it to spy on Abbott's finances and bring the company down. Victor threatened to expose Colin’s swindle and destroy Cane’s company if he refused. The long-running CBS soap saw him sharing his scheme with his children. Realizing that the Newmans will grab his software, Cane offered it to the Abbotts first.

The Young and the Restless: Michael tries his hands on a double-edged job

After Cane offered Michael the job of a fixer, the latter went to Victor to talk it over. With Victor’s encouragement, Michael will likely accept Cane’s offer. However, he may plan to work for Cane on the front while acting as Victor’s mole behind the scenes. This double life will prove stressful for the lawyer.

The Young and the Restless spoilers suggest that Lauren may guess Michael’s predicament despite the husband trying to keep his situation under wraps. She may disapprove of Michael’s actions and that will put tension on their marital life. Moreover, she may plan to take steps to keep Michael out of real danger, jeopardizing his ploy in the process.

On the other hand, Cane may guess Michael’s real agenda since he knows the latter’s loyalty to the Newman head. As such, he may hand out fake plans and intel for the fixer to carry to Victor. This may heighten the rivalry between the two further.

The Young and the Restless: Claire faces an impasse

So far, Claire has used Holden’s friendship to rant against Kyle and her declining romance. She also wanted Holden to let her understand Audra better since the latter has a past with Holden. In the attempt, she opened up to him about her evil past with Jordan.

The Young and the Restless spoilers suggest that, emboldened by her claims, Holden may reveal bits and pieces of his past with Audra. These may leave Claire shocked. Meanwhile, he may also express the depth of his feelings for Claire. While Claire may feel awkward at this disclosure, she may not back away from Holden right away.

Whether Holden makes some definite moves towards her, and whether Claire starts having romantic feelings for him, remains to be seen.

The Young and the Restless: Sally faces a tough decision

Going by the recent developments, Billy is tempted to take on Cane’s offer. He is fixated on taking back Chancellor while destroying Adam’s Newman Media. As such, the option of snooping on the rivals will be a big attraction for Billy.

At the same time, Sally is not convinced of any illegal move since that may destroy her chance of heading Abbott Communications. While she threatened to walk out on Billy and their collaboration if the latter sided with Cane, she will learn that Jack backtracked on funding Abbott Communications.

The upcoming episodes of The Young and the Restless will find Sally in a dilemma. On one hand, she does not want to be involved in anything unlawful, while on the other, she loves Billy and does not want to give up on him.

Moreover, with Jack pulling out the funds, there may be no Abbott Communications for her to head. She may worry that if Cane funds Billy, it will be Cane’s company and then Sally may be left with fewer options.

Stay tuned to The Young and the Restless to learn more about Sally’s decision as Claire handles new romantic options and Michael embarks on his new job.