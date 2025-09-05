The Young and the Restless spoilers: Daniel praises Tessa, Cane plots trouble, and Billy and Sally stay unaware

Tessa Porter (Image via YouTube / Y&R INSIDER)

In the upcoming episode of the CBS soap opera The Young and the Restless airing on September 8, 2025, Daniel Romalotti Jr. shares a touching moment with Tessa Porter, while Cane Ashby works on a secret plan that could cause problems for Billy Abbott and Sally Spectra’s new project.

As The Young and the Restless episode continues, Tessa and Daniel’s growing bond will stir up surprising feelings that may test where they stand with each other. Meanwhile, Billy and Sally have no idea about the trouble Cane is planning, leaving Genoa City ready for romance, tension, and a major business showdown that could change everything.

The Young and the Restless spoilers for the episode set to air on September 8, 2025

Daniel praises Tessa after their song collaboration

Daniel Romalotti Jr. and Tessa Porter on The Young and the Restless have been working on music together in recent weeks, using guitar lessons and creativity to help them deal with personal challenges. In Monday’s episode, their efforts will lead to a sweet new song.

Tessa thinks Danny Romalotti Sr. will be impressed by what they created, but Daniel will turn the credit back on her. He’ll point out that Tessa made the song special and will tell her it’s beautiful, just like she is.

A confession that catches Tessa off guard

Daniel’s words are more than just friendly compliments, and they surprise Tessa with how personal they sound. Even though Daniel knows he could make their friendship complicated, he’s ready to take the risk.

Tessa has been struggling with problems in her marriage to Mariah Copeland, and Daniel’s honest confession might pull her closer to him. This moment makes her wonder if she should start fresh with someone new or keep trying to save her marriage.

Tessa’s inner conflict about her marriage

Tessa has been worried that her marriage might not survive, even though part of her still wants to make it work. Daniel’s kindness and support could tempt her to think about starting something new.

The next scenes suggest a kiss might happen, leaving Tessa caught between staying loyal to her marriage and giving in to her growing feelings for Daniel. This episode prepares her for a major emotional decision that could shape her future.

Cane’s hidden agenda against Billy and Sally

While Daniel and Tessa face their feelings, business trouble is building in another part of Genoa City. Billy Abbott and Sally Spectra are finishing the last details for the Abbott Communications launch party, convinced they are close to a victory.

But Cane Ashby is secretly planning a move meant to ruin their efforts. Viewers will see Cane begin putting his plan into action, while Billy and Sally stay completely unaware of the trap waiting for them.

Trouble brewing for Abbott Communications

Cane’s plan will likely come together soon, and Monday’s episode acts as the quiet moment before the chaos begins. As Billy and Sally stay busy with their final preparations, Cane is setting himself up for a bold power move.

The results could bring ruined celebrations, business troubles, and major changes in control at Abbott Communications. For now, Billy and Sally’s confidence stands in sharp contrast to the storm Cane is getting ready to create.

Fans of The Young and the Restless can watch the new episodes of the show on CBS and Paramount+.

