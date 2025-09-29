The Young and the Restless spoilers: Cane schemes against Billy, Phyllis steps in, and Tessa investigates the hotel

Tessa Porter (Image via YouTube / Y&R INSIDER)

In the upcoming episode of the CBS soap opera The Young and the Restless airing on September 29, 2025, Cane Ashby struggles to move forward after losing a key ally, while Phyllis Summers reacts to shocking news that could change everything.

Sharon Newman grows worried when Tessa Porter shares a bold and risky plan.

Tension on The Young and the Restless rises as shifting alliances and hidden secrets threaten to cause new problems. Cane feels the pressure of keeping his schemes under control, but Phyllis may decide it’s time to take matters into her own hands.

Sharon grows uneasy when she learns that Tessa’s investigation involves Daniel Romalotti Jr., which could bring trouble for both Mariah and her marriage.

The Young and the Restless spoilers for the episode set to air on September 29, 2025

Cane faces fallout from Michael’s firing

Cane’s choice to fire Michael Baldwin leaves him struggling to come up with a new plan. Michael was supposed to clean up his problems, but now Cane has to figure out another way to deal with Billy Abbott.

Without Michael’s advice, Cane’s strategy could fall apart, leaving him open to Victor Newman and Jack Abbott’s growing alliance.

Phyllis steps in with her own solution

Phyllis never liked the idea of working with Michael, so she might tell Cane that firing him was the right choice. Still, her support comes with a demand that she wants to take charge of the situation.

She could push Cane to let her deal with Billy on her own instead of involving someone new. Her bold move might shift the balance in their partnership.

Victor and Jack’s looming alliance

Cane doesn’t know that Victor and Jack are quietly working together on a plan. These longtime rivals have found a reason to join forces against him, and learning this could shake Cane up.

He might try to cause trouble between them to break their alliance. Cane’s usual trick of turning his enemies against each other could end up being his only choice.

Sharon’s warning to Tessa

Meanwhile, Sharon meets with Tessa and becomes increasingly worried after hearing about her plan. Tessa is convinced that the key to understanding Mariah’s recent troubles is at the hotel where everything started.

She is determined to investigate and wants to find out the full truth, no matter the risks.

Sharon, on the other hand, warns her not to rush into something so dangerous, fearing that Tessa might discover more than she is ready to handle or that it could put her in real danger.

Daniel joins the risky plan

Making things even more complicated, Tessa reveals that Daniel Romalotti Jr. has agreed to go with her on this risky investigation.

Tessa sees Daniel as a helpful partner, but Sharon worries that his lingering feelings for Tessa could cause even more trouble.

Mariah’s marriage is already under stress, and Sharon fears that this mission could lead to emotional setbacks or even physical danger.

Still, Tessa seems determined to go ahead with Daniel’s support, believing it’s the only way to get the answers she needs.

The Young and the Restless continues to bring tension to Genoa City from multiple directions.

Cane struggles to keep his plans under control, Phyllis pushes to take charge and assert her influence, and Sharon does her best to protect those she cares about.

