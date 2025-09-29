“That’s goat status right there”: Netizens react as Zach Bryan shatters US concert records with 112,000+ at Michigan Stadium

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 29: Zach Bryan performs during the Quittin Time tour at Nissan Stadium on June 29, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Keith Griner/Getty Images)

Zach Bryan has broken the record for the largest ticketed concert in US history. On September 28, 2025, more than 112,000 fans attended the country singer’s sold-out concert at Michigan Stadium.

The last record was set by George Strait in 2024 at Texas A&M.

The Michigan Stadium show was the first hosted at the venue and came with monumental records for the Something in the Orange hitmaker.

The two-and-a-half-hour set featured guest appearances from the War and Treaty duo and John Mayer and Albion.

Dressed in a University of Michigan football jersey, Bryan thanked the crowd for the best night of his life before performing his 26-song set.

Later on, he reflected on his musical journey from playing small clubs years ago to selling out one of the largest venues in the States.



Fans react as Zach Bryan makes history for the largest ticketed concert in the United States

@FearedBuck shared the news of the 29-year-old’s history-making moment, and one X user tweeted in response:



“That’s goat status right there, folks.”



Other Netizens shared similar reactions:



“Zach Bryan just packed a stadium like it was the World Cup. 112,000 people singing their lungs out in Michigan. The biggest concert in U.S. history, and he made it look easy. Country music just had its own Super Bowl moment,” an X user stated.



“While some chase viral hits, Zach built a real fanbase — this is what authenticity looks like,” another added.



“That's insane. Over 112k people in one stadium for Zach Bryan? Pure history. Country music just had its biggest moment ever," an X user gushed.



Others praised country musicians for making big moves.



“Country music is taking over

Morgan Wallen has the best-selling

album of 2025, now Zach making history with the largest concert attendance,”

An X user praised.



“Them country boys don't play,” another user gushed.

Multiple media outlets reported a jovial crowd at the event despite the issues that came with large crowds. The crowd did the wave prior to Zach's performance.

Close to 57,000 seats were set up on the floor and large video screens were placed on the four sides of the stage to give attendees a clear view of the stage.