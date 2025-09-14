Zach Bryan and Gavin Adcock face off at Music Festival amid ongoing feud

Country music lovers got a big shock at the Born & Raised Festival in Oklahoma last Saturday, Sept. 13. Zach Bryan and Gavin Adcock came face-to-face amid rising tensions. Right before Adcock, who is 26, was set to perform, he and Bryan had a face-off. This tense meeting was caught on video and later shared on Adcock's Instagram.

Bryan and Adcock clash at the event, and the fence becomes the focal point of a heated confrontation

Tensions rose at the event when Bryan, 29, and Adcock found themselves on opposite sides of a wire fence, engaging in a heated confrontation. The short clash had Bryan trying to rile up Adcock, who moved closer in response, with the fence turning into a spot for their physical spat. Bryan said to Adcock:

"Hey, do you want to fight like a man? Come open the gate"

Adock posted the video and wrote over the video:

"When you get death threats from Sack Cryin before you headline in his hometown."

He captioned the video as:

Eat a snickers bro

The video, which spread fast on the web, came with a caption that hinted at past threats and showed how intense the moment was, capturing the charged atmosphere of the confrontation in just a few seconds.

Another video on Facebook shows Bryan trying to get over a fence to get to Adcock, but security holds him back. In the same video, a bodyguard is seen leading Adcock to a safe place, showing how fast the security team acted in that tight spot.

Social media clash escalates feud between Zach Bryan and Adcock

The feud between country music singers Zach Bryan and Adcock intensified after a social media clash earlier this year. It all started when Adcock hit out at Bryan for how he treated a young fan's love for him. He asked why an adult star would talk down to a young fan like that. He wrote:

"If you can't handle the criticism of a 14 year old why do people idolize you? That kid was head over heels to meet you and spent/ parents spent a ton of money to see you. He's got feeling too and a you're a "grown man" nearly 30 They're the only reason you are around."

Bryan hit back hard but then took down what he said, which made more people notice the tensed air between them. Later, Adcock said his point was about dealing with his criticism was about handling criticism maturely and hinted that Bryan's public persona doesn't always reflect his true character. He wrote (according to PEOPLE):

"You're not entitled after someone plays two and a half hours to a picture or a hello, adding the acronym "GOMD" - a.k.a. "Get off my d---."

The teams of both stars had not yet commented on the mess on Sunday, Sept. 14.

