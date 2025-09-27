The Young and The Restless: 3 major developments to expect this week (September 29 to October 3, 2025)

A still from The Young and The Restless (Images via Facebook/TheYoungAndTheRestless)

Spoilers for the upcoming week’s episodes of The Young and The Restless from September 29, 2025, to October 3, 2025, reveal that things will get extremely dramatic for the residents of Genoa City, Wisconsin, and several interesting plot points will be explored and unraveled.

According to the spoilers, Claire Newman will further move away from her former boyfriend, Kyle Abbott, and try to seek out newer romantic experiences with Holden Novak.

Spoilers reveal that Victoria Newman will worry about Claire getting hurt by Holden, but also denounce how Kyle continuously kept getting closer to Audra Charles.

Meanwhile, Sally Spectra will make a bold move behind Billy Abbott’s back. Spoilers reveal she would directly call Jill Abbott, Billy’s mother, and share with her how she had feelings for Billy.

Then she would give her details regarding Billy’s business deal with Cane Ashby, which also led to him having a huge fallout with Jack Abbott.

In addition to these developments, Cane Ashby will face the need to hire someone new after he ends up firing Michael Baldwin, and Phyllis Summers will volunteer.

3 major developments to expect on The Young and The Restless from September 29, 2025, to October 3, 2025

1) Claire Newman moves away from Kyle Abbott and gets closer to Holden Novak, while Nate Hastings and Victoria Newman warn her regarding getting her heart broken again

In the upcoming week’s episodes of The Young and The Restless, Claire Newman will move farther away from her former boyfriend, Kyle Abbott, feeling like he always ends up near Audra Charles.

Spoilers reveal that she would seek out newer romantic experiences, and that would push her closer to her good friend, Holden Novak, with whom she might potentially end up getting together.

The plot hints that Claire will also have another huge fight with Kyle, and that would bring her closer to Holden.

However, Victoria Newman and Nate Hastings will both try to warn her against Holden since they know he has an extremely shady past with Audra Charles.

2) Sally Spectra will make a call to Jill Abbott, Bill Abbott’s mother, and fill her in on news regarding Billy’s business deal with Cane Ashby

Spoilers for the upcoming week’s episodes of The Young and The Restless reveal that Sally Spectra will make an extremely bold move behind Billy Abbott’s back and directly call Jill Abbott, his mother.

Spoilers reveal that she would fill her in on how she had romantic feelings for Billy and also end up telling her about how Billy’s business deal with Cane Ashby had made him fall out with Jack Abbott.

She would ask Jill to potentially fund Abbott Communications.

3) Cane Ashby will end up firing Michael Baldwin, his trusted left-hand man, and Phyllis Summers will end up volunteering for the job

Spoilers for the upcoming week’s episodes of The Young and The Restless reveal that Cane Ashby will end up firing Michael Baldwin and seek out someone new for his trusted inner circle.

Phyllis Summers will volunteer for the position and assure Cane that she will handle Billy Abbott since they need to keep their circle small and tight.

Fans can watch the show on CBS and Paramount+.