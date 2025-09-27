Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco’s wedding photos spark heartwarming reactions

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 05: (L-R) Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco attend Moët & Chandon At The 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Moët & Chandon)

Selena Gomez has tied the knot with music writer and producer Benny Blanco, and fans have gushed over her wedding photos. The Lose You To Love Me hitmaker shared a carousel of photos on Instagram, consisting of the couple locked in an embrace.



The first shot showed Selena Gomez in a halter-necked wedding dress locked in an embrace with Blanco, who wore a tuxedo and a bow tie. In the second slide, Selena Gomez holds a bouquet.



Other pictures shared by Selena on her Instagram included one of the singer crouched with her train spread behind her and another of the couple holding hands as they walk into happily ever after.

Fans react to Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco’s wedding photos

The couple’s romantic photos generated many reactions from netizens on Instagram.

One user wished them a lifetime of happiness:

“Fills my heart! Sending you a lifetime of happiness.”





“SO SO HAPPY FOR YOU TWO!!! Thank you for sharing a glimpse of your special day!! We love you,” another Instagram user expressed.

Other comments wished them the “love in the world” and described the couple’s romance as “inspiring.”:

“I love you soooooo much, and you deserve all the love in the world!! IM SO EMOTIONAL, sorry for spamming,” a fan added.

“So proud, so happy, so emotional, your journey has been so inspiring, and this chapter feels like the perfect ending and beginning all at once. Forever rooting for you, thank you for sharing this special moment with us,” the fan continued.

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco announced their engagement in December 2024. They began dating in 2023.