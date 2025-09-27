The Bold and The Beautiful: 3 major developments to expect this week (September 29 to October 3, 2025)

A still from The Bold and The Beautiful (Images via Facebook/TheBoldAndTheBeautiful)

Spoilers for the upcoming week’s episodes of The Bold and The Beautiful from September 29, 2025, to October 3, 2025, reveal that things will get extremely dramatic for the residents of Los Angeles, and several interesting plot points will be explored and unraveled. According to the spoilers, Deacon Sharpe will go over to meet Taylor Hayes and end up getting a counselling session from her.

He would also fill her in on Sheila Sharpe’s health developments and details regarding Luna Nozawa being alive and well, and also about how she had escaped the wrath of everyone around her.

Meanwhile, at the Spencer mansion, Luna Nozawa will have an extremely heated faceoff with Electra Spencer regarding Will Spencer. Spoilers reveal that their interaction would end up turning physical as well and could potentially hurt somebody.

In addition to these developments, Hope Logan will have to fight her feelings and attraction towards Liam Spencer, and Carter Walton, her fiancé, will end up noticing the changes in her attitude.

3 major developments to expect on The Bold and The Beautiful from September 29, 2025, to October 3, 2025

1) Deacon Sharpe will spend a lot of time with Taylor Hayes and receive a counselling session with her

in the upcoming week’s episodes of The Bold and The Beautiful, spoilers reveal that Taylor Hayes will try her best to redirect Deacon Sharpe to some other therapist, but he will be adamant about taking a session from her, and the two of them will spend a lot of time together.

Deacon would share with Taylor details about how his marriage with Sheila Sharpe had imploded, and also regarding all the Luna Nozawa secrets that she had been keeping to herself.

Spoilers reveal that he would fill her in on how Luna had survived and was well and alive. The plot also hints that Deacon will end up being Taylor’s next love interest on the show.

2) Luna Nozawa will have a heated argument with Electra Spencer at the Spencer mansion regarding Will Spencer

Spoilers for the upcoming week’s episodes of The Bold and The Beautiful reveal that at the Spencer mansion, Luna Nozawa and Electra Forrester will face off and end up having a huge argument.

Electra would accuse Luna of trying to seduce and woo Will Spencer away from her life even though she knew he was Electra's boyfriend, and Luna would call those accusations baseless and blame Electra for not being able to hold onto him.

Their argument will turn physical and violent, and Electra will end up throwing Luna to the ground.

3) Hope Logan will feel increasingly attracted to Liam Spencer, but try to hide her feelings from Carter Walton, her fiancé

Spoilers for the upcoming week’s episodes of The Bold and The Beautiful reveal that Hope Logan's feelings toward Liam Spencer will grow and she would feel growingly attracted to him.

However, her fiancé, Carter Walton, will be able to sense that. The plot hints that Hope will soon have to make a decision regarding whom she chooses to be with.

Fans can watch the show on CBS and Paramount+.