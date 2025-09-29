Days of Our Lives spoilers: Rachel stuns Salem, EJ confesses to Belle, and Leo rescues Gwen during the blackout chaos

EJ stuck with Belle in the hospital elevator (Image via YouTube - OfficialDaysofourLives)

In the upcoming episode of the daytime soap opera Days of Our Lives, set to air on Monday, September 29, 2025, things are poised to take a dramatic turn in Salem. As EJ confesses his feelings to Belle, while they are stuck due to the blackout, Leo saves Gwen.

Meanwhile, Chad and Cat will be seen together, promising they are “all in”, while Susan will be seen helping Marlena regain consciousness.

However, things will take a dramatic turn when Rachel’s memory from the past might come back, revealing her true actions to herself.



Days of Our Lives spoilers for Monday, September 29, 2025

Leo rescues Gwen

Days of Our Lives Spoilers for Monday, September 29, 2025, suggest the widespread blackout in Salem will continue to cause chaos, particularly for Gwen von Leuschner.

She will find herself trapped behind EJ DiMera’s high-tech door in the hospital's new wing.

However, her old friend, Leo Stark, will figure out her predicament and come to her rescue.

This heroic act will save the day for Gwen and, as per speculations, could mark a nice start for her and “Matty” (Leo’s nickname) to begin mending their friendship.

Susan Banks aids Marlena Evans

Further on Days of Our Lives, the blackout will also affect Salem's beloved psychiatrist. Marlena Evans will pass out on the sofa at the townhouse.

Spoilers suggest that Susan Banks will show up and rescue her differently, as spoilers say Susan will ensure Marlena awakens.

Following this, Susan will attempt to use her unique intuitive gifts to pick up some new vibes about what might be wrong with Marlena.

EJ's love confession to Belle in the elevator

Meanwhile, EJ DiMera will remain stuck in the hospital elevator, but not alone. He will be trapped with Belle Brady.

This close confinement is expected to bring a surge of tension, though EJ will try to convince Belle they should talk like two humans who once shared love.

This will lead to a shocking moment when EJ admits he is still in love with Belle, catching her completely off guard.

Despite whatever efforts EJ makes to win her back, the spoilers suggest Belle will refuse to rekindle their romance.

Chad and Cat are in an "all-in" relationship

A new relationship will heat up amidst the darkness. Chad DiMera and Cat Greene will grow even closer.

Although their situation is complicated, spoilers suggest Chad will make it clear he is committed to seeing where their romance leads.

With this in mind, he will decide he wants to tell his family about his budding relationship and go "all in" with Cat.

In the interim, while the power remains out at her place, Cat and Chad will share some sizzling moments.

Rachel's actions shock Thomas

Further on Days of Our Lives, at the Horton house, Julie Williams will be on babysitting duty for Rachel and Thomas DiMera.

Rachel is set to spend the night, which could lead to drama. Speculations suggest Rachel may know she shot EJ on a subconscious level, even if the memories are blocked while she is awake.

She might mutter something in her sleep that alerts Thomas to her guilt, which would put him in a difficult spot.

Whatever the case, Rachel will do something that sends shockwaves in the upcoming Monday episode, as Thomas will be stunned and land in a tight spot.

