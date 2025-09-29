Did Nigel Edge and Kelli Pickler date each other? Viral claim explored

Kellie Pickler attends the 2018 Hallmark Channel Summer TCA. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

Nigel Edge, the alleged Southport shooter, accompanied country singer Kellie Pickler to the 2012 CMT Music Awards. For the unversed, on Saturday, a mass shooting occurred at the bar area of American Fish Company in Southport, North Carolina.

The accused shot people from his boat, then sailed away. Three people passed away, and at least eight were injured.

The Southport Police Department arrested Nigel Edge, a former military veteran who currently works as a fisherman.

Nigel Edge's pictures with American Idol star Kellie Pickler resurfaced on the internet. Edge walked the red carpet in his marine uniform with his service dog, Rusty.

The X user @TheNewsTrending claimed in a viral thread that the alleged shooter and Pickler were supposedly dating in 2012.

However, Nigel Edge told the media that he was "ecstatic" to be the singer's date. He said that the singer was a friend. Nigel Edge and Kellie Pickler were not dating in 2012. The singer attended the event with Edge to make a statement on veterans.

"I am ecstatic about being here at the CMT Music Awards with Kellie... even more to consider her a friend. She is the most sincere person I know. She is an angel," Nigel stated.

According to The New York Post's September 28, 2025, report, Nigel met the singer at a charity event for the troops in North Carolina.

At the time, he went by the name Sean DeBevoise. In 2023, he changed his name to Nigel Max Edge.

🇺🇸 Nigel Edge (40) in Custody After Boat Shooting Kills 3, Injures 8 at Southport Yacht Basin



On September 27, 2025, around 9:30 p.m., a suspect on a boat pulled up to the American Fish Company bar at Southport Yacht Basin, #NC, and opened fire on patrons, killing three and… pic.twitter.com/dcaTF2BdSn — Pisklauren (@pisklauren) September 28, 2025

Earlier this year, Nigel Edge accused Kellie Pickler of allegedly trying to kill him

The alleged shooter sued the country star in February 2025. He claimed that in the 2012 CMT Music Awards, Pickler reportedly gave him a poisoned glass of Jim Beam, and he refused to drink it.

TMZ reported that in the court filing, Edge incorrectly wrote CMA Music Awards instead of CMT Music Awards.

Nigel also accused the Brunswick Medical Center in North Carolina of allegedly trying to murder him.

The news outlet reached out to Kellie Pickler's team. However, they did not comment on the matter.

The US Marine Corps veteran was deployed to Iraq in 2006. He suffered numerous injuries, including a brain injury, because of a gunshot to his head.

The Hindustan Times' report dated September 38, 2025, stated that Nigel was allegedly diagnosed with schizophrenia and cognitive disorders.

He even wrote a book titled Headshot: Betrayal of a Nation (Truth Hurts).

In the book, he discussed his life, how he was reportedly nearly killed by his own Marines, conspiracy theories, and the things fellow Marines supposedly said.

He even claimed that a "LGBTQ pedophile ring" was after him because he's a straight man.

The media outlet reported that Nigel Edge launched a GoFundMe fundraiser, collecting $18,488 to start his fishing company. He bought a fishing boat with the money.

Nigel Edge was charged with three counts of first-degree murder, five counts of attempted first-degree murder, and five counts of assault with a deadly weapon after being arrested on Saturday.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Monday (September 29, 2025). Stay tuned for more updates.