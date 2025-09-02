What happened on The Young and the Restless today? Recap for September 2, 2025

Kyle Abbott (Image via YouTube / Y&R INSIDER)

In the recent episode of the CBS soap opera The Young and the Restless aired on September 2, 2025, Claire Newman struggled with Kyle Abbott’s sudden proposal, doubting his motives and leaving their dinner in heartbreak. Meanwhile, power struggles in Genoa City grew even more intense.

Phyllis Summers caused trouble by backing Cane Ashby’s risky plan, putting Jack Abbott and Diane Jenkins on edge. Amanda Sinclair got pulled into the chaos, and Jack warned her that his family would fight back against any surprises. Old rivalries and shifting alliances kept the tension high.

At the Newman ranch, Victor Newman pressured Cane to join his fight against Jabot. Their talk turned threatening as Victor used secrets from Cane’s past and revealed he knew about Cane’s AI project. This shocking discovery promised to change Genoa City’s balance of power.

The Young and the Restless recap for the episode aired on Tuesday, September 2, 2025

Claire and Kyle’s proposal disaster

At the Abbott mansion on The Young and the Restless, Claire was shocked when Kyle revealed he had bought a ring that same day. She doubted his motives, thinking the proposal was just to fix their fight. Kyle denied it, but his rush toward marriage made her uneasy.

When Kyle joked about starting a family, Claire felt he wasn’t considering her feelings. Things got worse when he admitted Victor and Audra’s plan “almost worked,” making her question if Audra was involved. Kyle promised he only wanted her, but trust was already broken.

Claire said his choices always seemed like reactions, stirring painful memories of Jordan. Unable to accept the ring, she ended the dinner and left, dodging Kyle’s attempt to kiss her.

Claire turns to Holden

When Claire went to the coffeehouse, she ran into Holden Novak, who noticed she seemed upset. Instead of opening up, she decided she wanted to get drunk for the first time. She asked Holden to join her, hinting she needed a break from her difficult night with Kyle.

Phyllis stirs trouble at Society

At Society, Phyllis ran into Jack and Diane, and tension quickly followed. Jack tried to get answers, but Diane’s remarks made things worse. Phyllis denied Billy’s claims that Cane’s plan was over, saying Cane was only delaying to focus on his kids. This made Jack and Diane even more suspicious of her.

When Amanda arrived, Jack warned her that any more surprises with Cane and Jabot would bring serious consequences. Meanwhile, Phyllis questioned Amanda for details, eager to push ahead with Cane’s risky plan.

Jack and Diane face Kyle’s regret

Back at home, Jack and Diane found Kyle alone, upset over Claire’s rejection. Kyle admitted they were right about the timing of his proposal, though Jack said they hadn’t wanted to be. Even so, Kyle’s sadness showed that his relationship with Claire was badly hurt.

Cane and Victor’s explosive meeting

At the ranch on The Young and the Restless, Cane tried to back out of Victor’s plan against Jabot, saying he wasn’t interested. But Victor made it clear it wasn’t a choice, but it was an order. When Cane refused, Victor threatened to expose Colin Atkinson’s last con through Newman Media.

The meeting grew more intense when Victor revealed he knew about Cane’s team creating AI software that could hack companies, move money, and cause financial chaos. Victor demanded control of it, calling it the perfect weapon to destroy Jabot. Cane denied knowing anything, but Victor’s pressure gave him no way out.

Fans of The Young and the Restless can watch the new episodes of the show on CBS and Paramount+.