The Young and the Restless recap (September 1, 2025): Kyle’s proposal stuns Claire while Nate ends things with Audra

In the recent episode of the CBS soap opera The Young and the Restless aired on September 1, 2025, Kyle Abbott’s romantic proposal to Claire Newman didn’t go as planned. Instead of joy, Claire was left uneasy and uncertain about their future. Meanwhile, family loyalties and business rivalries added more tension.

At the Abbott mansion, Kyle ignored Claire’s wish to take things slowly and surprised her with a marriage proposal. His bold move left her overwhelmed rather than happy. Across town, Jack Abbott and Diane Jenkins Abbott worried about family and corporate battles.

Elsewhere, Audra Charles’ secrets caught up with her. Nate Hastings learned the truth, ended their relationship, and leaned on Victoria Newman for comfort. With heartbreak, risky moves, and shifting loyalties, the episode was full of dramatic fallout.

Jack worries while Diane urges action

At Society, Jack Abbott worried about Kyle’s sudden proposal, afraid his son’s impulsive choice might backfire. Diane Jenkins Abbott tried to reassure him, hoping Claire would be touched by the gesture. Their talk soon shifted to business, as Jack and Billy Abbott’s plans to go after Chancellor Industries came up.

Diane told Jack to put Kyle first and warned that Victor Newman couldn’t be trusted when it came to their son. Since Billy could be unpredictable, Diane pushed Jack to take charge himself. She believed that if Victor was going to be stopped, Jack had to be the one to do it.

Kyle’s proposal unsettles Claire

Back at the Abbott mansion on The Young and the Restless, Kyle set up a romantic evening to fix things with Claire. He raised a toast and admitted he was wrong to keep secrets. Claire thanked him for being honest but worried his parents had influenced his decision.

Kyle promised it was his choice alone, but while Claire said they needed to take things slowly, he couldn’t hold back. He pulled out a ring and asked her to marry him, saying he wanted her to become Claire Abbott.

Instead of feeling happy, Claire looked shocked and uneasy. She grew emotional as she tried to take it all in, showing clear doubts about their future.

Audra’s betrayal comes to light

At Crimson Lights on The Young and the Restless, Audra Charles went to Nate Hastings, hoping to save their rocky relationship. When he pushed for answers, she admitted she had agreed to Victor’s plan to break up Kyle and Claire for money. She claimed she never meant to go too far with Kyle, though she confessed they shared a kiss.

Nate didn’t believe her excuses. He said the lies and her deal with Victor were already a serious betrayal. For him, the trust between them was broken. Despite her pleas, Nate ended the relationship and walked out.

Afterward, Amanda Sinclair saw what happened and tried to question Audra, but Audra brushed her off and refused to explain more.

Victoria comforts Nate

Later, Nate sat in the park, upset over his breakup. Victoria Newman found him and listened as he shared how Audra had manipulated him and why he ended things.

Victoria told Nate he deserved better and reminded him that friends were there during hard times. Nate thanked her for the support, and the moment hinted their friendship might grow into something more.

Fans of The Young and the Restless can watch the new episodes of the show on CBS and Paramount Plus