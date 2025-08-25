The Young and the Restless: 3 major developments to expect this week (August 25 to August 29, 2025)

A still from The Young and The Restless (Images via Facebook/TheYoungAndTheRestless)

Spoilers for the upcoming week’s episodes of The Young and The Restless reveal that things will get dramatic for the residents of Genoa City, Wisconsin, and there will be several interesting plot points.

According to the spoilers, Billy Abbott will act as though he wants Cane Ashby as an ally for himself, but he will end up spying on him on behalf of Jack Abbott.

Meanwhile, at the Newman ranch, Nick Newman will try to defend Victor Newman’s alliance with Adam Newman. Victor will also make an offer to Cane Ashby that he will not be able to decline.

In addition to these developments, Lily Winters will try her best to find out details about Cane’s plans and grill Phyllis Summers and Holden.

3 major developments to expect on The Young and The Restless from August 25, 2025, to August 29, 2025

1) Billy Abbott will try to get Cane Ashby to be his ally, but also spy on him for Jack Abbott

In the upcoming week’s episodes of The Young and The Restless, spoilers reveal that Billy Abbott will do everything it takes for him to win over Cane Ashby’s trust and get him as an ally for himself.

However, he would work as a double agent and also spy on Cane for Jack Abbott. Spoilers reveal that he would try to be supportive of Cane and also invite him for a drink.

Billy will try to find out details from Cane and Victor’s most recent meeting, which he had found out from the private investigator that he had hired.

Spoilers reveal that Cane would tell Billy about what he had done during the time he had been away from Genoa City. Billy will also try to convince Cane that he is willing to go against Jacob Cosmetics for him.

2) Nick Newman will defend Victor Newman’s connection to Adam Newman, and Victor will make an offer to Cane Ashby

Spoilers for the upcoming week’s episodes of The Young and The Restless reveal that at the Newman ranch, Nick Newman will defend the alliance Victor Newman shared with Adam Newman.

Adam would insist on teaming up with Nick and convincing Victor to let them tackle Cane Ashby, but Nick would refuse.

Spoilers reveal that on Cane’s train, Victor would also get on and throw an envelope towards him. Victor would make an offer to Cane that he would not be able to refuse.

Spoilers reveal that the letter would contain the will of the old woman who was Colin Atkinson’s last target.

3) Lily Winters will try her best to find out about Cane’s plans in Genoa City and grill Phyllis Summers and Holden for it

In the upcoming week’s episodes of The Young and The Restless, spoilers reveal that Lily Winters will be hell bent on finding out the details of Cane Ashby’s plans in Genoa City. She will corner Holden in a park and end up grilling him for hours to get information out of him.

However, Lily would not get satisfactory answers from Holden and end up leaving their conversation feeling frustrated.

Spoilers reveal that she would also meet with Phyllis Summers to try to extract some information from her regarding Cane, since she knew that Phyllis was Cane’s right-hand person.

Fans can watch the show on CBS and Paramount+.



