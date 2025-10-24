The Real Housewives of Orange County season 19 episode 16 recap: Gretchen and Tamra make amends while Jenn and Shannon clash

Tamra Barney of Real Housewives Of Orange County. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images)

In Season 19, Episode 16 of The Real Housewives of Orange County, the ladies embarked on a self-discovery journey to the tulip fields in Amsterdam. Emily became the mediator between Tamra and Gretchen and ultimately helped resolve their friendship issues. Soon after, the episodes showed Gretchen experiencing an emotional epiphany.

Things got more complicated and interesting when Tamra exposed to everyone a few disturbing social media posts that Gretchen had liked. Emily, Gina and Tamra were all horrified to find out that Gretchen seemed to be liking homophobic and transphobic posts on her public social media account.

Meanwhile, Tamra also ended up questioning Gretchen and her fiancé, Slade Smiley, about their actions and hidden intentions at Emily’s fundraiser. However, Gretchen had an answer ready, justifying that the only reason the two of them had acted out was that she had heard rumors that Tamra had badmouthed Slade to others. In addition to these developments, Gina also asked Jenn why she had not attended Alexis Bellino's wedding to John Janssen and received some cryptic answers from her.

The women woke up in Amsterdam, on the second day of their trip, and their morning started with Heather trying to plan a picturesque trip to the tulip fields. She also spent time trying to measure out the mushroom dosages of Gina and herself. They also spent time discussing how Shannon had informed them that Jenn had made plans to skip Alexis Bellino’s wedding, but Jenn had told them that Shannon had explicitly asked her not to visit. Heather and Gina ended up having a lovely time at the tulip garden, and after Gina posed with the flowers, Heather told her that she looked like the tulips. In Gina’s confessional, she admitted that she felt bad about how Shannon had not been there for her during her breakup with Travis Mullen. She said,

“Shannon kind of pushes me away because I’m the one who will hold her accountable.”

On The Real Housewives of Orange County, during lunch, Gina, Jenn, Shannon, and Emily had a heated debate about Jenn's friendship with Alexis. Shannon expressed how it had been hard for her to be friends with Jenn since she favored Alexis, a woman who had been extremely unkind to Shannon. Gina also revealed to Shannon how Jenn had found the bridal luncheon shower ridiculous. Jenn said,

“Shannon, God, I love her, but why is she having a bridal lunch?”

In addition to all these developments on The Real Housewives of Orange County, Gretchen apologized to Tamra for the hurtful comments she had made in Los Angeles. Emily intervened, and the conversation ended with Gretchen realizing that she also had her faults, while Tamra slowly came to understand Gretchen’s actions. Meanwhile, Tamra also seemed very inclined not to bring up the past anymore and asked Gretchen to stop the conversation.

The next morning in Amsterdam, Gina and Emily discussed how they seemed to be confused regarding Gretchen’s behavior. Tamra had shown Gina pictures of disturbing and homophobic social media posts that Gretchen had liked from her account. Gina said,

“It’s such a real, raw topic, especially for Heather, but I feel like I have to bring it up.”

