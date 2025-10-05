The Real Housewives of Orange County alum Alexis Bellino marries John Janssen at a dreamy Laguna beach ceremony

Alexis Bellino and John Janssen (Image via Getty)

The Real Housewives of Orange County star Alexis Bellino married John Janssen on Friday, October 3, 2025, in Laguna Beach, California.

The event took place at a private venue between the canyon and the sea. Bellino, 48, told People the next day that she and Janssen “envisioned a dreamy, romantic, rustic chic vibe with earthy elegance,” and that their venue “felt like we were celebrating in a secret garden by the ocean."

She added that she expected to cry when putting the gown on “just because of how much thought and love went into it.”

Bellino also described the wedding as “all about spoiling you guys” during a September 25 appearance on the iHeartRadio podcast I Do, Part 2.

Bellino and Janssen began dating in December 2023 after being introduced through friends and made their first red carpet appearance together in March 2024.

The Real Housewives of Orange County star Alexis Bellino previews her dress and guest experience before the wedding

Before the October 3 ceremony, Alexis Bellino shared details about her plans for the day.

In an August interview with US Weekly, she said,

“No one could have ever fathomed what I’m wearing. It’s not white, and that’s all you get.”

She revealed that the gown was from Modern Bride in Scottsdale, Arizona, and that she expected to “cry on the wedding day when I put it on, just because of how much thought and love went into it.”

Bellino also spoke about the guest experience. On the September 25 episode of iHeartRadio’s I Do, Part 2 podcast, she told her friend Galyna Saltkovska,

“This wedding is all about spoiling you guys,” and added that she and John were most excited because “it’s just a big party.”

In addition to planning the ceremony, Bellino celebrated with close friends before the wedding. In September, she hosted a “nearlyweds” party in Las Vegas.

One month earlier, she had a “non-traditional” bridal shower at Truly Blessed Jewels in Orange County with Tamra Judge, Jo De La Rosa and other friends.

These events gave a preview of the atmosphere she wanted for the wedding itself.

Bellino said that each step helped her appreciate the support system around her as she prepared for marriage.

The Real Housewives of Orange County star Alexis Bellino and John Janssen’s relationship and decision to go public

Bellino and Janssen first sparked romance rumors in December 2023 after they were introduced through mutual friends.

They later made their official red carpet debut in March 2024 at the DirecTV Oscars Viewing Party in Los Angeles.

Bellino admitted to US Weekly that she was initially “a little bit nervous” to go public with the romance because “we’ve been so judged by our relationship.”

She explained:

“It started as a friendship, formed into more, and here we are. [And] social media really can be very evil.”

Despite criticism, Bellino said she and Janssen focused on their connection. In an August interview, she said,

“To the haters, I feel as if I always looked at John and we would be staring into each other’s eyes, crying, both of us, distraught by how much we were hated for a love story that’s actually pretty powerful, impactful and amazing.” She said they would remind each other, “Time will show. Stand the test of time.”

Janssen, who previously dated fellow Real Housewives of Orange County star Shannon Beador, did not publicly comment but supported Bellino at public events and appeared in her social media posts.

Their wedding marked a public step forward after nearly two years of balancing a private relationship with ongoing public interest.

