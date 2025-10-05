House of David season 2 release date, cast & characters, where to watch and more

House od David Season 2

On October 5, 2025, House of David season 2 hits Prime Video’s Wonder Project, drawing viewers into a dramatic story of ancient Israel. Created by Jon Erwin and Jon Gunn, known for their emotionally charged storytelling, this eight-episode season premieres with two episodes at midnight PT, with new episodes dropping every week.

The show picks up after David’s stunning victory over Goliath, placing him at a turning point that is celebrated by some and feared by others. King Saul’s court is falling apart, torn by distrust, while David is guided by a divine promise toward leadership.

With intense battles, deep betrayals, and questions about loyalty, this season reflects today’s struggles, asking what it costs to stand firm in tough times. Fans worldwide can tune in, from London at 8 a.m. BST to Sydney at 5 p.m. AEST, for a story that feels both epic and personal.

House of David season 2: Returning cast and fresh faces

The cast brings this ancient story to life with heart and depth. Michael Iskander is back as David, a young hero wrestling with his destined role. Ali Suliman plays King Saul, a once-strong leader who is now crumbling under the weight of jealousy. Ayelet Zurer’s Queen Ahinoam is clever and caring, quietly shaping the court’s moves. Stephen Lang’s Samuel, the wise prophet, guides with calm strength.

Indy Lewis as Mychal, Saul’s daughter, brings a spark of forbidden love with David. Ethan Kai’s Jonathan, Saul’s son, shows deep loyalty to David despite family tension. Yali Topol Margalith as Mirab adds sibling drama, and Sam Otto’s Eshbaal stirs trouble in the royal family. Oded Fehr’s Abner, a tough general, balances loyalty and strategy.

New actors join the mix: Louis Ferreira plays Jesse, David’s grounded father. Davood Ghadami’s Eliab challenges David as a protective brother. Ashraf Barhom’s Doeg is a dark figure loyal to Saul, stirring up trouble. Alexander Uloom’s King Achish, a foreign ruler, establishes new alliances and poses new threats. Together, they make every moment feel real and alive.

Anticipated arcs in House of David season 2: Betrayal, brotherhood and the birth of a King

Season 2 explores the fallout of David’s victory over Goliath. Saul’s jealous rage is a threat to the throne and crown, but in the aftermath, David wrestles with his calling. What is home, and what is ultimate loyalty? The preview evoked a fierce scuffle with swords flashing, chariots racing across rain-starved deserts, and Stone Age palaces hiding secrets. A hint of romance between David and Mychal adds an emotional touch, but family feuds, especially the conflict between Saul and Jonathan, are reignited.

Trust, survival, and faith run deep, all of which are subtly hinted at in the stunning visuals and costuming. Eight episodes will be released weekly starting October 5 and serve as a lead-up to David’s coronation. Jon Erwin and Jon Gunn have a special style, merging grand biblical action with tranquil moments of tenderness like prayers in hidden caves, portraying the big story and the personal story.

House of David Season 2 will debut at midnight PT (3 a.m. ET) on October 5, 2025, on Amazon Prime Video’s Wonder Project (in the U.S.).

Stay tuned for more such updates!

