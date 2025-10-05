"We made a bet" - Love Is Blind season 9 star Kalybriah shares how playful wager sparked major fight with Edmond

Kalybriah from Love Is Blind season 9 (Image via Netflix)

In her interview with Entertainment Weekly ​​​​​​on October 4, 2025, Kalybriah Haskin shared how a seemingly harmless wager with her fiancé, Edmond Harvey, during Love Is Blind season 9’s Mexico trip turned into a serious disagreement.



“We made a bet, I was like, ‘My girls are going to stay and hold out,’ and he was like, ‘No, my guys are going to do what they do.’ And I was like, ‘Okay, whatever.’



In the same interview, Kalybriah said she owed Edmond two shots as part of their bet, describing it as a "fun, playful matter." The discussion, which began over the bet, eventually escalated when Edmond reacted emotionally after learning about her past and their decision to delay intimacy.



Kalybriah explains how a playful wager led to tension with Edmond during Love Is Blind season 9







The origin of the conversation

According to Kalybriah, the exchange that led to the dispute started from the playful wager made during the couple’s post-pod vacation in Mexico. She said that was the only reason the topic even came up between them. The bet centered around which couples would engage in intimacy during the trip.

At that point, Kalybriah said she was unaware that the conversation would take a serious turn. She explained that she had already made her stance clear to Edmond before he proposed in the pods. She told him she wanted to wait until marriage before being intimate, and he agreed. Kalybriah said,



"His initial reaction was very shocking considering I laid that boundary down before he even proposed to me in the pods. I’m like, ‘Are you okay that I want to wait until marriage?’ And he’s like, ‘Yeah, I’m okay with it.’”



However, tensions surfaced after a pool party where the couples discussed their relationships. According to Kalybriah, Edmond’s demeanor shifted once he learned that most of the other engaged pairs had already been physically intimate during the trip.

Edmond’s reaction to the boundary

Kalybriah said that when the topic was brought up again that night, she did not expect Edmond’s strong reaction. She shared that the argument escalated when Edmond referred to details she had previously shared with him in confidence. Kalybriah recounted,



“To see that it actually made him so angry that he threw in my face something I told him in confidence before, like, ‘Well, you’ve had a one-night stand before, I’m your fiancé, why won’t you do this?’ It was hurtful.”



She described being surprised by how quickly the tone of their exchange changed, asking herself when it "got so nasty."

Kalybriah also said the argument made her reconsider how much she could open up to Edmond in the future, noting that she "felt she couldn’t tell him things" because he might bring them up again during arguments.

Despite the conflict, she added that she tried to understand where he was coming from, acknowledging that they were still adjusting to each other and that the situation was "so fresh," which made her focus on trying to understand it all.

Aftermath of the confrontation

Following the disagreement, Kalybriah said she decided to spend the night apart from Edmond to process what had happened, explaining that they "didn’t sleep together that night."

She added that she stayed on the balcony with several blankets, while Edmond remained in the room. However, he later came to apologize, and she told him he was "not cuddling with her that night."

She added that despite her request for space, Edmond still came to check on her later that night, mentioning that he "bothered her" even after she asked to be left alone.

