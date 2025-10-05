Kalybriah shares doubts after Edmond’s outburst on Love Is Blind season 9

Love Is Blind season 9 (Image via Getty)

Love Is Blind season 9 began streaming on Netflix on October 1, 2025, and the first six episodes have already introduced viewers to new singles from the Denver area.

Among the engaged couples who left the pods, Kalybriah Haskin and Edmond Harvey’s relationship quickly became one of the season’s main talking points.

The new episodes show the couples on their post-engagement retreat in Mexico, where expectations about intimacy became a topic of conversation between the cast members.

Kalybriah had told Edmond early on that she wanted to wait until marriage before being intimate, and he had agreed to respect her choice.



In an interview with Entertainment Weekly on October 4, 2025, Kalybriah explained that she laid the boundary before he even "proposed."

But during their trip, Edmond reacted strongly after learning at a pool party that other couples were being physically intimate.

This disagreement escalated into a fight in their hotel room, with Edmond referencing her past one-night stands and expressing frustration.

Kalybriah later said the incident felt “hurtful” and raised questions about trust.

As the series continues with episodes 7–9 on October 8, viewers will see if the couple can recover from this early conflict.

How the Mexico argument started and escalated in Love Is Blind

The first sign of tension appeared at a group pool party where the engaged couples compared notes about their experiences.

Kalybriah and Edmond were the only pair not being intimate during the retreat. Edmond told the men in the group about this, which Kalybriah later said unsettled her.

She explained in the interview that the whole topic arose from a playful bet:

“We made a bet, I was like, ‘My girls are going to stay and hold out,’ … he was like, ‘No, my guys are going to do what they do.’”

What started as a joke became serious later that evening in their suite. According to Kalybriah, Edmond’s mood shifted dramatically.

He became upset that she had previously had one-night stands but would not be intimate with him, saying on camera he was “too nice.” Kalybriah recalled,

“To see that it … made him so angry that he threw in my face something I told him in confidence … I thought it was a fun playful matter.”

The argument ended with Kalybriah leaving the room to sleep outside on the balcony, while Edmond stayed in the room. She said she used four blankets and told him,

“You’re not cuddling with me tonight.” Edmond came out to apologize but she asked him to stay away.

This separation marked their first major conflict since leaving the pods.

Kalybriah’s reaction and what it means for their relationship

After the incident, Kalybriah reflected on how Edmond’s behavior affected her trust. She told ,

“Now I feel like I can’t tell you things because you’re going to throw it in my face in an argument.”

She also expressed surprise because in the pods, Edmond had agreed to wait until marriage.

“His initial reaction was very shocking considering I laid that boundary down before he even proposed,” she said.

Kalybriah added that she tried to be understanding, noting that many people Edmond dated before her might not have set firm boundaries, so he could be reacting to a new experience.

“Okay, this is a new world, this is our new world, and we’re learning each other still,” she explained.

Although she did not like how Edmond handled the conversation, she was willing to move forward with the relationship.



However, she needed time to process her feelings, which is why she chose to sleep separately that night.

The fight also became a focal point of the season’s storyline as other couples navigated their own challenges.

_________________________________________________________

Stay tuned for more updates.