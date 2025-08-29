"I was gutted": The Real Housewives of Orange County star Katie on failing the lie detector test

RHOC’s Katie Ginella (Image via Bravo)

The newest episode of The Real Housewives of Orange County season 19 was high on drama. As Emily Simpson invited the cast to have a fun party, it eventually took a different turn. As all the cast members were asked to take a lie detector test, they all seemingly answered some burning questions about their fellow castmates.

The party soon tensed after a heated argument erupted between Kate Ginella and Emily Simpson. After Katie was asked to leave the party immediately, she was seen talking to one of the RHOC producers on the sidewalk.

Later in the confessional episode, Katie insisted on taking the lie detector test again as she was sure that she had told the truth wholeheartedly.

Katie Ginella gets candid about the lie detector test in RHOC

The lie detector test took an unexpected turn after Katie seemingly failed the test and was asked about her inconsistencies. Later, Emily asked Katie to leave the party. Katie Ginella opened up about it all in an exclusive interview with Us Weekly when asked about the misconception the cast had about her, revealing that she "rotted in bed" for a few weeks.

“I think after the Persian New Year party, there is the biggest shift in the whole season. I was gutted. I was saying to my husband last night, I was like, ‘Thank you for letting me rot in bed for a few weeks.’ I was just so emotional about leaving.” "No one is going to believe me but I can lay my head at night knowing I told the truth,” Katie shared during the episode. “This might be the last time anyone sees me with this group of women.” “That I’m a plotter and a planner and I’m just spreading a web of lies with everyone,” she replied. “I don’t think I’m capable of that.”

In The Real Housewives of Orange County After Show, Katie Ginella later admitted that she is upset with fellow RHOC mate Jennifer Pedranti for not supporting her at Emily's party. Katie stated,

"How do you not remember this?" Katie questioned. "The most disappointing part of this whole thing is I don't know why Jenn won't just say, 'I heard it, too." "Revealing that she "cried for weeks" afterward. Katie added of Jenn, "Why would you wanna see me get annihilated? Why wouldn't you just say, 'Hey, Gretchen, I think you did slip up and say that?'"

Emily Simpson calls the lie detector test necessary

While talking about the lie detector test in an exclusive interview with Us Weekly, Emily explained why it was necessary,

“I would say that the lie detector test actually was necessary because every conversation was just ‘Yes, you did. No, I didn’t. Yes, you did. No, I didn’t,’” Emily said at iHeartRadio and Vrbo’s Pickleball Tournament in Lake Tahoe, California. “I think the lie detector test is supposed to just finally have some conclusions on things. I think there is in a lot of people’s minds, and I think it affects the rest of the season.”

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs on Bravo TV on Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET. Viewers can later stream old episodes on Peacock. Stay tuned for more updates.