The Real Housewives of Orange County season 19 reunion: Release date, trailer and more explored

Emily Simpson and Gina Kirschenheiter ( Image Via Getty)

With the finale episode of The Real Housewives of Orange County being aired, the audience is now looking forward to the reunion episode, which will be released in three parts. These episodes will start airing from November 6, 2025 on 8 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo. According to a report published on Bravo TV on October 30, 2025, the extended uncensored versions of all the episodes will be available to stream the next day on Peacock.

The reunion episode promises to bring more drama, confrontation, and tough conversation with host Andy Cohen.

The Real Housewives of Orange County season 19 reunion: Trailer and other details explored







Bravo TV shared the breakdown on what the audience can expect in the part one, two and three. The reunion part one will air on November 6, 2025 where the cast members will sit down with host Andy Cohen. During the episode Katie will talk about her early departure from this season.

There will be discussions around many unresolved issues with the group. Emily will reveal a shocking diagnosis about her son, Luke. Tamra and Gretchen, on the other hand, will try to bury the hatchet between them.

Reunion part one will also see Tamra losing her cool when Shannon calls her out.

Reunion part 2 will air on November 13, 2025. The confrontation of the girls with Tamra will heat up more when they will pose her some serious questions.

Jen will get a call from Ryan where a shocking revelation about Katie comes to light. Matt Ginella also joins the cast for some heated back-and-forth remarks.

Finally the reunion part 3 will be released on November 20. In the concluding episode, the audience will witness a heated showdown between cast members Tamra and Gretchen.

This will happen when the rest of cast members discuss the inconsistencies surrounding the final dinner in Amsterdam. Emily and Tamra will also play a war of words regarding how authentic is their friendship. The finale will also see all the cast members reacting to footage from season finale where all will be questioning Tamra’s integrity.

The trailer of The Real Housewives of Orange County season 19 reunion is already released and it shows some heated moments of confrontations between cast members.

It starts with Andy remarking:



“Well, you guys have seen all of the episode, but not the aftermath. We wanted you to watch this for the first time.”



The trailer then teased the clip from the finale where a source spoke to Gina, Jenn and Shannon saying:



“ Tamra told my friend that you and she were plotting against Gretchen.”



The teaser is full of moments when cast members are questioning Tamra on different issues. Gretchen is also shown shouting at Tamra saying:



“ Tamra that’s f*ked up!”



Tamra also retorted back by saying that she has been making up lies like what she is doing to her for a long time.

Gretchen also questions Tamra by remarking later in the trailer:



“ I spent thousand of dollars getting a cyber analysis on these posts. A lot of accounts were tied to Tamra.”



Katie is seen playing the blame game with Jennifer when she states that she had to stop filming because the cast members were tampering with her paycheck. Jennifer explodes and says that she had no hand in this because she was her friend.

Stay tuned for more such updates.